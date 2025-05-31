Roblox One Fruit Simulator Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox One Fruit Simulator Codes on May 31st, 2025.

One Fruit Simulator is a Roblox game inspired by the One Piece anime, where you collect devil fruits and work toward becoming the Pirate King. The game focuses on training your strength and defense while hunting for powerful devil fruits. Unlike other One Piece games, any fruit can be yours if you put in the effort and use the right strategies.

The best part about One Fruit Simulator is that you can get free rewards using codes. These codes give you Beri (the main currency), rerolls to try for better fruits, spins for new abilities, and stat boosts to make your character stronger.

Working One Fruit Simulator Codes

Our team has checked and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can use right now:

RACERAIDFIX – Get free rewards (New!)

– Get free rewards (New!) SATURNBUFF – Get free rewards (New!)

– Get free rewards (New!) DOUBLEDUNGEONSOON – Get free rewards (New!)

– Get free rewards (New!) ELDERPLANET – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards P9BOTS – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards TRUEPAW – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards COLLECTIONTRADE – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards SATURNSOON – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards EASTERPART2 – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards SHELLHAMMER – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards EGGGUN – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards MORETITLES – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards TRADEQOL – Get free rewards

– Get free rewards HAKUTO – Get free rewards

Expired Codes

YAMISOON

SEA4

RACEV3

BUDDHAV2

LOGPOSECHANGES

NEWHUNT

DARKENYORU

SOULAWAKENING

SOULAWAKENINGSOON

JULIOSRAID

EGGHEADISHERE

SRYFORDELAYMB

JOLLYROGER

ACCESSORYREWORK

STRONGESTNAVY

250KLIKES

200KLIKES

DMGQOL

REVIVEAWKENING

CUPIDSBOW

BIRTHDAYBOSS

HAKIV2

TRUETREMOR

GASAWAKENED

CYBORGV2

SORRYIWASONAFLIGHT

LEOPARDAWAKENING

NEWYEARSLOGIN

HAPPYHOLIDAYS

SLAYERAXE

YAMATOFRUIT

CANDYEVENT

WINTERCELEBRATION

SNOWQUEEN

How to Redeem One Fruit Simulator Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in One Fruit Simulator has a requirement – you must subscribe to the developer’s YouTube channel first. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Before redeeming codes:

Subscribe to @Theboss_Brandon on YouTube. Go to your YouTube settings and find your Channel ID (Settings → Advanced Settings). Copy your Channel ID for later use.

To redeem codes:

Open One Fruit Simulator on Roblox. Click the Menu button at the bottom left corner of your screen. Click on the Like button in the menu section. Enter your YouTube Channel ID in the first box. Type or paste your code in the second box. Click the REDEEM button to get your rewards.

The YouTube subscription verification is required for the codes to work. Without subscribing and entering your Channel ID, the codes won’t give you any rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as Boss Studio releases them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

The game gets regular updates with new islands, fruits, and features, so there are always new codes being released. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back often so you don’t miss any free rewards that could help you on your journey to become the Pirate King.