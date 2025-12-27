Roblox One of Us Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox One of Us Codes on December 27, 2025.

Ready for suspenseful multiplayer horror? One of Us delivers thrilling Among Us-style gameplay where one player is secretly the Killer! This Roblox social deduction game drops you and up to five friends into spooky arenas filled with tension. The Killer shapeshifts between human and monster forms, hunting Survivors, while the innocent team up to fix generators, spot the impostor, and either call the police or fight back. Building character collections requires coins. One of Us codes delivers instant free coins!

Working One of Us Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before being eliminated!

25KLIKES – Get 675 Coins

– Get 675 Coins 18KLIKES – Get 600 Coins

– Get 600 Coins 15KLIKES – Get 575 Coins

– Get 575 Coins 14KLIKES – Get 550 Coins

Expired Codes

These codes have been hunted down:

13KLIKES

12KLIKES

11KLIKES

10KLIKES

9KLIKES

8KLIKES

7KLIKES

6KLIKES

5KLIKES

4KLIKES

3KLIKES

2KLIKES

1KLIKES

LAUNCHDAY

How to Redeem One of Us Codes in Roblox

Important: Codes are case-sensitive, so copy-paste exactly as shown! Follow these steps:

Launch One of Us in Roblox Click the “</>” or “Codes” button in the top-left corner (near settings cog) Enter your code in the “ENTER CODE…” box Click “Redeem” to claim coins

You’ll see confirmation if successful. If a code fails, check for typos or restart the game if there’s a server glitch.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the One of Us Discord server

One of Us codes give you the coins needed to unlock diverse Killers and Survivors immediately. Use your free currency wisely, master deception or survival tactics, and outwit opponents in suspenseful horror matches!