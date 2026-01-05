Roblox One of Us Tier List: Best Killers and Survivors Ranked

One of Us is a thrilling asymmetrical horror game on Roblox where players enter each match with one secretly playing as the Killer who can transform between human and monster form at will. The Survivors must repair generators, identify the Killer, and either call the police or find a stake to eliminate the threat before it’s too late. With multiple Killers and Survivors each offering unique abilities, choosing the right character impacts your success rate, whether you’re hunting prey or fighting for survival. This One of Us tier list ranks all Killers and Survivors from S-tier (best) to D-tier (worst) based on their abilities, utility, and overall effectiveness in matches.

Roblox One of Us Killer Tier List

Rank Tier Killers S Curseclaw A Grim Reaper, Scarfoot, Krampus B Stabby The Clown, Dreadfin C Cleavus D The Slasher Roblox One of Us Killer Tier List

The Killer role in One of Us requires strategic thinking, perfect timing, and effective use of your unique ability to eliminate Survivors before they complete objectives. Here’s our complete ranking of all Killers:

S-Tier Killers

S-tier represents the absolute best Killers in One of Us with game-changing abilities that consistently secure kills:

Killer Image Ability Cost Why S-Tier Curseclaw Turn invisible and stalk victims unseen until the perfect moment 562 C$ Curseclaw dominates as the best Killer thanks to his invisibility power that allows completely undetected movement. The ability to stalk Survivors without being seen creates constant pressure and paranoia, making it nearly impossible for Survivors to feel safe. Perfect for ambushes and eliminating isolated targets, invisibility is the strongest hunting tool in the game with no reliable counterplay besides pure luck.

A-Tier Killers

A-tier Killers are excellent choices with strong abilities that can dominate matches in the right hands:

Killer Image Ability Cost Why A-Tier Grim Reaper Throw a flash that blinds all survivors across the map, disorienting and making victims vulnerable 750 C$ Grim Reaper’s map-wide flash ability provides incredible disruption that affects every Survivor simultaneously. The blinding effect creates perfect opportunities for attacks when Survivors can’t see you approaching. Works exceptionally well for interrupting generator repairs and creating chaos, though it requires good timing and follow-up positioning to capitalize on the disorientation. Scarfoot Enter beast mode to boost movement speed and attacks 2.2K C$ Scarfoot’s beast mode transformation grants increased movement speed and attack power, making him terrifying in chase scenarios. The speed boost helps close gaps quickly and makes it difficult for Survivors to maintain distance, while the attack boost ensures quick eliminations. Strong for aggressive playstyles that favor direct confrontation over stealth tactics. Krampus Punish the naughty with frost and relentless pursuit 3.0K C$ Krampus brings frost-based abilities that slow and punish Survivors attempting to escape. The frost mechanic provides reliable crowd control that limits Survivor mobility, making chases shorter and escapes more difficult.

B-Tier Killers

B-tier Killers are solid options for early-to-mid game but require better aim and positioning to maximize effectiveness:

Killer Image Ability Cost Why B-Tier Stabby The Clown Throw a toxic gas bomb at a target to disrupt victims in the AOE to deal damage 375 C$ Stabby’s toxic gas bomb provides area-of-effect damage that’s useful for controlling tight spaces and interrupting generator repairs. Affordable price makes him a good budget option. Dreadfin Fire the speargun to impale survivors from a distance 900 C$ Dreadfin’s speargun offers ranged attacks that can catch Survivors off guard from a distance.

C-Tier Killers

C-tier Killers work for learning the game mechanics but lack the power to compete against experienced Survivors:

Killer Image Ability Cost Why C-Tier Cleavus Place deadly traps across the map to lock survivors in a spot (4 max) 112 C$ Cleavus’s trap-based playstyle requires extensive setup time and map knowledge to be effective. The reactive nature of traps means you’re always one step behind rather than actively hunting. Cheap cost makes him accessible for absolute beginners learning Killer basics.

D-Tier Killers

D-tier Killers should only be used until you can afford better options:

Killer Image Ability Cost Why D-Tier The Slasher Throw your knife with precision to cut down escaping survivors Free The Slasher is the free starter Killer with an extremely basic ability that’s easily countered. The free price is the only positive aspect.

Roblox One of Us Survivor Tier List

Rank Tier Survivors S Police Officer, Detective A Mechanic, Athlete, Nurse B Hacker C Burger Boy, Noob D Bacon Hair Roblox One of Us Survivor Tier List

The Survivor role in One of Us requires teamwork, objective focus, and smart use of your character’s unique ability to escape. Here’s our complete ranking of all Survivors:

S-Tier Survivors

S-tier Survivors offer the best abilities for both surviving and completing objectives efficiently:

Survivor Image Ability Cost Why S-Tier Police Officer Start the game with a taser that can stun the killer 1.8K C$ Police Officer brings the most impactful combat ability in the Survivor roster with a taser that stuns the Killer. The ability to directly counter the Killer rather than just running away makes Police Officer invaluable for aggressive plays and clutch saves. Detective Track the killer using footprints and sensors 1.1K C$ Detective’s tracking ability provides critical information that benefits the entire team by revealing the Killer’s position through footprints and sensors. Knowing where the Killer is at all times allows for safe generator repairs, strategic positioning, and advance warnings for teammates. Information is power in asymmetrical games, and Detective provides the best intel-gathering tools available. Cheaper than Police Officer while offering S-tier utility.

A-Tier Survivors

A-tier Survivors excel in specific roles and provide strong utility in the right situations:

Survivor Image Ability Cost Why A-Tier Mechanic Repair generators faster and disable traps 1.5K C$ Mechanic accelerates objective completion with faster generator repairs and provides trap disabling utility. The ability directly speeds up the primary win condition while also countering trap-based Killers. Excellent for coordinated teams focusing on efficient generator rushing. The value drops slightly in solo queue where coordination is lacking, keeping it in A-tier rather than S-tier. Athlete Get a speed boost that gives extra stamina and speed 1.3K C$ Athlete’s speed boost and extra stamina make you significantly harder to catch during chases, extending the time the Killer wastes on you. More stamina means longer sprints and better positioning, while the speed boost helps you reach safe zones or escape dangerous situations. Nurse Use extra medkits and heal faster 375 C$ The nurse provides exceptional healing support with extra medkits and faster healing speed. The very affordable price point makes Nurse accessible early.

B-Tier Survivors

B-tier Survivors offer niche utility that works in specific scenarios but lacks consistent impact:

Survivor Image Ability Cost Why B-Tier Hacker Hide generator failures and create false alerts 225 C$ Hacker’s ability to hide generator failures and create false alerts provides deception utility that confuses the Killer.

C-Tier Survivors

C-tier Survivors have abilities that sound useful but provide minimal practical value in actual matches:

Survivor Image Ability Cost Why C-Tier Burger Boy Use the power burger to reduce the killer’s damage 1.1K C$ Burger Boy’s damage reduction from the power burger provides some survivability but doesn’t address the core problem—you’re still caught and take damage. Noob Spill Bloxy Cola to block the killer 750 C$ Noob can spill Bloxy Cola to create temporary obstacles for the Killer, but the blocking effect is minimal and easily countered.

D-Tier Survivors

D-tier Survivors should be replaced as soon as possible with better options:

Survivor Image Ability Cost Why D-Tier Bacon Hair Use the strip of bacon to restore health Free Bacon Hair is the free starter Survivor with an extremely basic healing ability that’s outclassed by every other Survivor. Only use this until you can afford literally any other Survivor.

The One of Us tier list ranks Curseclaw as the best Killer thanks to his unmatched invisibility ability, while Police Officer and Detective lead the Survivors with their stunning and tracking capabilities, respectively.