Roblox Onikami Codes (October 2025)

Onikami is a Demon Slayer-inspired RPG where you decide whether to become a powerful demon or a heroic demon slayer. You can customize your character with different families, races, and abilities, rolling for special attributes like Nichirin Sword colors and demon horn styles. The game features a complex combat system where you master breathing techniques or blood demon arts while ranking up through battles. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you build your ideal demon or slayer.

Working Onikami Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

!10MVISITS! – 40 Sun Essence

– 40 Sun Essence !50KFAVORITES – 10 Sun Essence

– 10 Sun Essence !40KFAVORITES – 10 Sun Essence

– 10 Sun Essence !40KLIKES – 20 Sun Essence

– 20 Sun Essence !30KLIKES – 15 Sun Essence

– 15 Sun Essence !SORRY – 5 Sun Essence

– 5 Sun Essence !UPDATEISHERE – 10 Sun Essence

– 10 Sun Essence !6MVISITS – 5 Sun Essence

– 5 Sun Essence !7MVISITS – 10 Sun Essence

– 10 Sun Essence !20KLIKES – BDA/Breathing Reset

– BDA/Breathing Reset !25KLIKES – BDA/Breathing Reset

– BDA/Breathing Reset !25KFAVORITES – Nichirin Color Reroll

– Nichirin Color Reroll !30KFAVORITES – Nichirin Color Reroll

– Nichirin Color Reroll !DROPS – 2 Sun Essence

– 2 Sun Essence !DOUMATIME – 2 Sun Essence

– 2 Sun Essence !OSGURITADEVOLTA – Nichirin Color Reroll

– Nichirin Color Reroll !Style – Style Reset

– Style Reset !MoreSkills – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards !ComeBack – 50 Sun Essence

– 50 Sun Essence !5MVISITS – 20 Sun Essence

Expired Codes

Many codes have expired over time. Check the working section above for all currently active codes. If you find a code that doesn’t work, it’s likely expired.

How to Redeem Onikami Codes in Roblox

Here’s exactly what you need to do to redeem codes for Onikami:

Launch Onikami from your Roblox games list Look for the Menu in the upper-left corner of your screen Click on it to open. Choose the cart option and then fill in the code in the “Use your code” section. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your rewards

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so copy and paste them exactly as shown to avoid typos.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Onikami codes. However, the developers at Redevil Studios share code on their official channels that are worth following. The Onikami Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first. We check all official sources daily and add new codes immediately, so bookmarking this guide ensures you’ll never miss a freebie without having to dig through Discord messages yourself.