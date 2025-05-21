Roblox Paper Plane Simulator Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Paper Plane Simulator Codes on May 21st, 2025.

Remember the simple joy of folding and launching paper planes? Paper Plane Simulator brings that childhood pastime to Roblox with an exciting twist, challenging you to train, perfect your aim, and send your planes soaring to hit targets for rewards. While mastering your throw takes practice, our regularly updated list of Paper Plane Simulator codes will give you free Wins, Double Power Potions, Double Luck Potions, and other boosts to accelerate your progress.

Working Paper Plane Simulator Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

UPDATE3 – Redeem for 1 Double Luck Potion

– Redeem for 1 Double Luck Potion UPDATE2 – Redeem for 1 Double Power Potion

– Redeem for 1 Double Power Potion UPDATE1 – Redeem for 1 Double Wins Potion

– Redeem for 1 Double Wins Potion RELEASE – Redeem for 16 Wins

Expired Paper Plane Simulator Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Paper Plane Simulator. Since the game is relatively new to the Roblox platform, all released codes are still active. Make sure to redeem them as soon as possible before they expire!

How to Redeem Codes in Paper Plane Simulator

Follow these simple steps for redeeming codes for Paper Plane Simulator:

Launch Paper Plane Simulator in Roblox. Look for the Codes button (marked with ABX) on the right side of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Enter a working code in the “Enter Code” text field. Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Codes in Paper Plane Simulator are not case-sensitive, so you don’t need to worry about matching the exact capitalization. However, it’s still best to copy and paste them directly from our list to avoid any typing errors. If you encounter any issues, try restarting the game or joining a different server.

How to Get More Paper Plane Simulator Codes

Want to stay updated with the latest Paper Plane Simulator codes? Here are some reliable sources:

Bookmark this page – We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available.

– We regularly check for new codes and update our list as soon as they’re available. Join the official MxD Games Discord server.

Check the game’s description on its Roblox page.

So grab these codes, claim your potions and Wins, and start your journey to becoming the ultimate paper plane master!