Roblox Parasite.exe Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Parasite.exe Codes on October 24th, 2025.

Parasite.exe throws you into a dark experimental facility where science has gone terrifyingly wrong. You’ll conduct your own experiments by creating and releasing parasites, watching them grow, mutate, and potentially become uncontrollable organisms. The game lets you spawn various test dummies, inject specimens, and observe how your creations infect test chambers with strange organisms. Parasite.exe codes provide free test dummies, including Clone, Exploding, and Mega variants to expand your experimentation possibilities.

Working Parasite.exe Codes

Our team has verified these codes:

FREEMEGA – Spawn a Free Mega Dummy

– Spawn a Free Mega Dummy UPDATE6 – Spawn a Free Exploding Dummy

– Spawn a Free Exploding Dummy FOLLOWMATTTHEDEV – Spawn a Free Clone Dummy

Expired Parasite.exe Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Parasite.exe. All released codes are still active.

How to Redeem Parasite.exe Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Parasite.exe uses a straightforward button system. The process takes just a few clicks to get your free test dummies:

Launch Parasite.exe on Roblox.

Click the Codes button (&#&*$) on the left side of the screen.

(&#&*$) on the left side of the screen. Enter any working code in the “Type your code here…” text box.

text box. Click the green Redeem button to claim your rewards.

button to claim your rewards. Check your inventory for new test dummies.

How to Find More Parasite.exe Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Parasite.exe codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently since developer The Lab’s Experiment releases codes during updates and milestones.

You can also join the Parasite.exe Discord server, follow the YouTube channel (@mattthedevroblox), and check the X account (@parasite_error) for direct announcements. Join The Lab’s Experiment Roblox Group for additional community updates.