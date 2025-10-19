Roblox Parkour Champions Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Parkour Champions Codes on October 19th, 2025.

Parkour Champions is a movement-based racing game that fuses Mirror’s Edge with Neon White, letting you play as iconic anime characters with insane parkour skills. You’ll race through a neon-lit virtual cityscape, launching yourself off tall buildings, clearing massive gaps, and executing sick flips to reach checkpoints faster than your rivals. Using codes gives you free champ spins to unlock new characters, enchant spins for ability modifications, and coins to purchase upgrades. Let’s take a look at all the working codes that will help you reach the finish line first.

Working Parkour Champions Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

Test2 – 10 Champ Spins and 15 Enchant Spins

– 10 Champ Spins and 15 Enchant Spins Welcome – 1 Super Champ Spin, 5 Enchant Spins, and 25k Coins

– 1 Super Champ Spin, 5 Enchant Spins, and 25k Coins Exclusive Discord Code – 3 Super Champ Spins, 10 Enchant Spins, and 15k Coins (invite 3 friends to the Discord and claim through dedicated channel)

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

SEEUSOON – 50k Coins and spins

– 50k Coins and spins Love – 50k Coins

– 50k Coins THANKU – 3 Super Champ Spins

– 3 Super Champ Spins PARKOUR – 15 Normal Champ Spins

How to Redeem Parkour Champions Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Parkour Champions requires you to complete or skip the tutorial first. Once that’s done, the process is straightforward and here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch Parkour Champions. Complete the tutorial or click the skip button at the bottom of the screen. Stay in the lobby and look for the Codes button along the bottom of the screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your chosen code into the Enter Code box. Click Claim Code to redeem your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Parkour Champions freebies. However, the developers share code on their official channels that are worth following. The Parkour Champions Discord server is where developers announce new codes first, especially in the announcements channel.