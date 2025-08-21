Roblox Peacekeepers Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Peacekeepers Codes on August 20th, 2025.

Peacekeepers throws you into hardcore military operations where precision, strategy, and courage determine survival! This unforgiving first-person shooter features Arma-like gameplay with realistic combat mechanics, extensive weapon customization, and challenging missions. You’ll clear enemy forces, rescue hostages, and construct infrastructure in war-torn regions. Building your arsenal with better weapons and gear costs serious credits, though, which is where Peacekeepers’ codes become important! These free codes give you instant credits, legendary crates, and rare equipment to survive the battlefield.

Working Peacekeepers Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before the enemy intercepts them!

ilovepeace – Get 15,000 Credits

– Get 15,000 Credits targetaudience – Get 5 Legendary Crates

– Get 5 Legendary Crates notsosmartai – Get 5,000 Credits

– Get 5,000 Credits absolutelyterrible – Get 15 Rare Crates

– Get 15 Rare Crates realismisnot_theway – Get 1 Legendary Crate

– Get 1 Legendary Crate dogkeepers – Get 45 Common Crates

Expired Codes

Good news! There are no expired codes yet since the developers keep the active list fresh:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Peacekeepers Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Peacekeepers and getting your free military supplies is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Peacekeepers in Roblox. Click the Settings icon (cogwheel) at the bottom of your screen. Enter your code in the “Redeem Code” text box at the top of the settings menu. Press Enter or click the Redeem button to claim your rewards.

Your credits and crates will be added to your inventory immediately.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re deployed. You can also join the official Peacekeepers Discord server and check the “codes” channel for community announcements.