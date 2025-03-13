Roblox Peroxide Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Peroxide Codes on March 13th, 2025.

Ready your spirit weapon and step into battle! Peroxide, the Bleach-inspired Roblox experience, challenges players to master their Soul Reaper powers against overwhelming evil forces. To stand a chance, you’ll need Product Essence—the valuable currency used for character rerolls and cosmetic upgrades. Instead of grinding for hours, use our freshly updated list of working Peroxide codes to instantly bolster your arsenal and customize your fighter without spending a single Robux.

Working Peroxide Codes

We’ve verified these codes are active. Redeem them quickly before they expire!

YouDoNotHaveShikai – 15 Product Essence ( new )

– 15 Product Essence ( ) Valentines2025 – 15 Product Essence

– 15 Product Essence 375kLikes – 25 Product Essence

Expired Peroxide Codes

These codes no longer work in Peroxide:

360kLikes

HappyHalloween24

ThanksRoblox

350kLikes

340kLikes

330kLikes

mybadforthesebrokencodes

GlacierReworkShoutOutTemporary

320kLikesThanks

classiclyingspreemybad

notlikeus

wymthisupdatewassupposedtodrop2monthsago

ThisIsMySalvation

iknowwhozingusis

thevisionarythatblewupwandenreich

SorryForDelay

LongMaintenance

SkibiShutdown

GokuDayCodeSuper2

310KLikesHappyWeekend

230MVisitsCodeCritters

sorry4thebugs

220MVisitsArrancarTerrorism

FusionHoldingUsHostageUpdateIsComing

EclipseDontBurnUrEyes

How to Redeem Peroxide Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Peroxide is quick and easy. Here’s how to claim your free Product Essence:

Launch Peroxide in Roblox. Click on the bar graph icon (statistics button) in the top left corner of your screen Select the Settings tab in the menu that appears Type or paste your code into the text box Press Enter on your keyboard

Codes in Peroxide are case-sensitive, so make sure to enter them exactly as shown. Copy-pasting is the safest way to avoid typos!

How to Get More Peroxide Codes

Staying updated on the latest Peroxide codes is essential for maximizing your free rewards. The most reliable method is to bookmark this page, as we consistently update our list whenever new codes are released. For those who prefer direct sources, joining the official Peroxide Discord server is recommended. You can also check out their YouTube channel. Between these three sources, you’ll never miss a chance to claim free Product Essence.