Roblox Peroxide Codes (March 2025)

Ready your spirit weapon and step into battle! Peroxide, the Bleach-inspired Roblox experience, challenges players to master their Soul Reaper powers against overwhelming evil forces. To stand a chance, you’ll need Product Essence—the valuable currency used for character rerolls and cosmetic upgrades. Instead of grinding for hours, use our freshly updated list of working Peroxide codes to instantly bolster your arsenal and customize your fighter without spending a single Robux.
Working Peroxide Codes
We’ve verified these codes are active. Redeem them quickly before they expire!
- YouDoNotHaveShikai – 15 Product Essence (new)
- Valentines2025 – 15 Product Essence
- 375kLikes – 25 Product Essence
Expired Peroxide Codes
These codes no longer work in Peroxide:
- 360kLikes
- HappyHalloween24
- ThanksRoblox
- 350kLikes
- 340kLikes
- 330kLikes
- mybadforthesebrokencodes
- GlacierReworkShoutOutTemporary
- 320kLikesThanks
- classiclyingspreemybad
- notlikeus
- wymthisupdatewassupposedtodrop2monthsago
- ThisIsMySalvation
- iknowwhozingusis
- thevisionarythatblewupwandenreich
- SorryForDelay
- LongMaintenance
- SkibiShutdown
- GokuDayCodeSuper2
- 310KLikesHappyWeekend
- 230MVisitsCodeCritters
- sorry4thebugs
- 220MVisitsArrancarTerrorism
- FusionHoldingUsHostageUpdateIsComing
- EclipseDontBurnUrEyes
How to Redeem Peroxide Codes in Roblox
Redeeming codes for Peroxide is quick and easy. Here’s how to claim your free Product Essence:
- Launch Peroxide in Roblox.
- Click on the bar graph icon (statistics button) in the top left corner of your screen
- Select the Settings tab in the menu that appears
- Type or paste your code into the text box
- Press Enter on your keyboard
Codes in Peroxide are case-sensitive, so make sure to enter them exactly as shown. Copy-pasting is the safest way to avoid typos!
How to Get More Peroxide Codes
Staying updated on the latest Peroxide codes is essential for maximizing your free rewards. The most reliable method is to bookmark this page, as we consistently update our list whenever new codes are released. For those who prefer direct sources, joining the official Peroxide Discord server is recommended. You can also check out their YouTube channel. Between these three sources, you’ll never miss a chance to claim free Product Essence.