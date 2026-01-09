Roblox Pickaxe Simulator Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Pickaxe Simulator Codes on January 9, 2026.

Ready to mine, upgrade, and dominate leaderboards? Pickaxe Simulator delivers classic incremental gameplay where you mine to earn coins, buy powerful pickaxes, train gaining power dealing more damage, and hatch rare OP pets boosting your capabilities! This Roblox simulator from 6 7 Games challenges you to progress through worlds collecting pets and climbing leaderboards. Lets take a look at all the active and expired Roblox Pickaxe Simulator Codes and learn how to redeem them in-game.

Working Pickaxe Simulator Codes

Our team has verified these codes based on the game description:

update9 – Get Free Potions

– Get Free Potions 2026 – Get Free Potions

Note: Redeem these codes in the Shop as stated in the description!

Expired Codes

No confirmed expired codes currently

How to Redeem Pickaxe Simulator Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Pickaxe Simulator is quite easy. Just follow these steps:

Launch Pickaxe Simulator in Roblox. Open the Shop menu Look for a code redemption section in the shop Enter the code in the “code box” enter code” section. Click redeem to claim.

Your potions appear for immediate use, boosting your mining power and progression speed!

How to Find More Codes

This page is your best source for Pickaxe Simulator codes when they’re announced. We monitor the game daily for new features and codes. You can also follow the 6 7 Games Roblox group for updates. If you don’t find any codes there we recommend you to also check the game description and official Discord group.

Pickaxe Simulator codes give you the free potions needed to boost mining power immediately. Use your potions strategically, hatch rare pets, and dominate the leaderboards through dedicated mining!