Roblox Pixel Quest Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Pixel Quest Codes on October 23rd, 2025.

Pixel Quest transports you to a 2D pixelated world after the villainous 1x1x1x1 destroyed the Third Dimension. As a survivor in this retro-styled realm, you must explore dangerous territories, collect loot, and battle enemies while trying to prevent 1x1x1x1 from destroying this last refuge. The game combines roguelike elements with classic Roblox charm, offering intense combat and strategic gameplay. Let’s check out the current codes that can give you free skins and items to enhance your pixelated adventure.

Working Pixel Quest Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Pixel Quest that you can redeem for free rewards:

/code PQDISCORD2025 – Redeem this code for Wumpus skin

Note that codes must be entered exactly as shown, including the “/code” prefix when typing in the chat.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Pixel Quest at this time. Since the game has limited codes available, all released codes are still active.

How to Redeem Pixel Quest Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Pixel Quest codes:

Open Pixel Quest in Roblox and complete the tutorial first. Press the / key on your keyboard to open the chat. Type the code exactly as shown (including the /code prefix). Press Enter to claim your free rewards.

Make sure to type codes exactly as shown, including the “/code” prefix. Copy the entire command to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Pixel Quest codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Since codes are limited for this game, new ones are rare but valuable.

Join the official Pixel Quest Discord server where developers announce new codes in the game-news channel when they become available. Check the game’s official Roblox page for updates and announcements about new codes during major updates or milestones.

Follow the official Twitter/X account for potential code drops during special events. Since codes are time-limited and can expire quickly, redeem them as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on free rewards.