Roblox Plague Codes (December 2025)

Plague is an intense infection-style survival game where you choose your side in a zombie apocalypse. Stay human and fight to survive using weapons and teamwork, or become infected and hunt down survivors to spread the plague. Each round delivers heart-pounding action as the infection spreads and survivors dwindle. The game features various classes for both humans and zombies, each with unique abilities like enhanced speed, powerful attacks, or special weapons. Let’s explore the current Plague codes that can give you free spins to unlock new classes.

Working Plague Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Plague that you can redeem for free rewards:

SUNDAYPATCH – Redeem this code for free rewards

– Redeem this code for free rewards FIRSTUPDATEYAY – Redeem this code for free rewards

– Redeem this code for free rewards 1500LIKES – Redeem this code for 10 Lucky Zombie Spins and 10 Lucky Survivor Spins

– Redeem this code for 10 Lucky Zombie Spins and 10 Lucky Survivor Spins MERRYCHRISTMAS – Redeem this code for 25 Lucky Survivor Spins and 25 Lucky Zombie Spins

– Redeem this code for 25 Lucky Survivor Spins and 25 Lucky Zombie Spins THANKYOUGUYS – Redeem this code for free rewards

These codes provide valuable spins to help you unlock better classes for both survivor and zombie gameplay.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Plague at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Plague Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Plague codes:

Open Plague in Roblox and join a server. Click the giftbox icon on the left side of your screen. Enter your code in the “Enter Code” field. Press REDEEM to claim your free spins.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Plague codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. With recent updates bringing new content, more codes are likely coming soon.

Join the Plague Discord server.

Use your spins strategically. Popular survivor classes include Prototype, Trackstar, and Samurai (which features a one-hit chainsaw), while zombie classes offer unique infection abilities to overwhelm survivors.