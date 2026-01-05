Roblox Plant Brainrot Simulator Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Plant Brainrot Simulator Codes on January 5, 2026.

Plants versus brainrots – who wins? In Plant Brainrot Simulator, you grow plants that automatically fight off waves of silly brainrots trying to invade your garden. Your plants shoot at enemies while you collect coins to buy better seeds and upgrades. The more waves you survive, the higher you climb on the leaderboard. You can even rebirth to get permanent boosts and unlock stronger plants. Let’s see the current active codes for Roblox Plant Brainrot Simulator, along with how to redeem them.

Working Plant Brainrot Simulator Codes

Here are the codes that work right now:

RELEASE – Get free rewards

This code helps you get started with your plant army.

Expired Codes

No codes have expired yet since the game is pretty new.

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Plant Brainrot Simulator Codes

You can easily redeem codes for Plant Brainrot Simulator by following these steps:

Open Plant Brainrot Simulator in Roblox. Look at the top right corner for a telegram icon. Click that icon to open the code box. Type in your code. Hit the green Claim button.

Your rewards show up right away if the code works. Make sure to copy and paste the codes exactly as shown. Some codes have special characters and capitalization that need to be precise.

How to Find More Codes

Check back here often, we look for new codes every day. You can also check these sources for codes:

Join the Rainbow Isle Studio group

Watch the game description for new codes when updates happen.

for new codes when updates happen. Official Discord

Premium players get 25% more coins, so codes help even more if you have that. Keep planting those seeds and fighting off the brainrot invasion!