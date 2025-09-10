Roblox Plants vs Brainrots Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Plants vs Brainrots Codes on September 10th, 2025.

Plants vs Brainrots takes the classic tower defense formula from Plants vs Zombies and gives it a modern brainrot twist. Instead of zombies shambling across your lawn, you’re defending against waves of brainrots using an arsenal of powerful plants. You’ll plant seeds, watch your plants automatically battle the brainrots, and collect the cash they generate to expand your collection. Plants vs Brainrots codes give you free cash to help you buy better seeds and build the ultimate plant army.

Working Plants vs Brainrots Codes

Our team has verified these codes. Since this is a newer game, there’s only one active code currently:

based – Get 5000 Cash

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

Expired Plants vs Brainrots Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes in Plants vs Brainrots. Since the game is relatively new, all released codes are still active.

How to Redeem Plants vs Brainrots Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Plants vs Brainrots is quite easy:

Launch Plants vs Brainrots on Roblox Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen Select Codes from the shop menu options Type any working code into the pop-up text box Click the Claim button to receive your rewards

Your cash will be added to your account immediately. You can then use this money to buy better seeds, unlock new plant types, and expand your brainrot collection.

How to Find More Plants vs Brainrots Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the most reliable source for fresh Plants vs Brainrots codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently as the game grows and more codes get released.

You can also join the official Plants vs Brainrots Discord server, where new codes are announced in the codes channel. Since Plants vs Brainrots recently received a major rebirth update and has a new machine update coming, expect more codes to be released as the game continues expanding.