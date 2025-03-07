Roblox PLS Donate Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox PLS Donate Codes on March 7th, 2025.

Are you looking to spruce up your donation stand and attract more donors in Roblox’s PLS Donate? Using codes can give you an advantage in any Roblox game, and PLS Donate is no exception! PLS Donate is one of Roblox’s most popular games because it offers players a legitimate way to earn Robux through donations.

Our team regularly checks and updates this list to ensure you have access to all working PLS Donate codes. With the Giftbux and special booths from these codes, you’ll be able to customize your donation stand and potentially increase your chances of receiving generous donations from other players.

All Active PLS Donate Codes

Here are all the verified working codes for PLS Donate that you can redeem right now:

hazem – Redeem for 50 Giftbux

– Redeem for 50 Giftbux Eagle_15 – Redeem for 15 Giftbux

– Redeem for 15 Giftbux quataun – Redeem for 50 Giftbux

– Redeem for 50 Giftbux plsdonate2 – Redeem for 20 Giftbux

– Redeem for 20 Giftbux lazarbeam – Redeem for Free Lazar Beam Booth

– Redeem for Free Lazar Beam Booth pixel – Redeem for Pixel Booth

Expired PLS Donate Codes

The following codes no longer work in PLS Donate:

valentines25

pd2025

pd2024 – Previously gave New Year Booth

glass – Previously gave Contest Winning Booth

pd4july

alienevent23 – Previously gave Booth

projectsupreme50 – Previously gave 50 Giftbux

iloveeagleeyes10 – Previously gave 10 Giftbux

ggliquate10 – Previously gave 10 Giftbux

plsdonatenews10 – Previously gave 10 Giftbux

STEAK15 – Previously gave 10 Giftbux

olixolix10 – Previously gave 10 Giftbux

qtn15 – Previously gave 15 Giftbux

hazem20 – Previously gave 20 Giftbux

valentine2023 – Previously gave Valentine-themed Booth

Easter

valentine2024

If you’re looking for more Roblox codes, check out our guides for other popular games like Basketball Legends, Jujutsu Shenanigans, and It Girl.

How to Redeem PLS Donate Codes

Redeeming codes for PLS Donate is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Launch PLS Donate from the official Roblox page. Look for the ticket icon or yellow Redeem button on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the code redemption window. Copy and paste a code from our list into the text box. Click the Redeem button to claim your free rewards.

How to Get More PLS Donate Codes

Want to stay updated on the latest PLS Donate codes? Here are the best ways to find them:

Bookmark this page and check back regularly – we update our code list as soon as new codes are released.

and check back regularly – we update our code list as soon as new codes are released. Follow the game’s developer Hazem , on Twitter/X (@haz3mn).

, on Twitter/X (@haz3mn). Join the official PLS Donate Discord server for announcements and community discussions.

for announcements and community discussions. Subscribe to Hazem’s YouTube channel for game updates and potential code reveals.

Have you found a working code that’s not on our list? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll add it to help other players.