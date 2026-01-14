Roblox PokeDoodles Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox PokeDoodles Codes on January 14, 2026.

Looking for the latest PokeDoodles codes? This Pokémon-inspired Roblox game lets you collect, train, and battle with over 500 unique Doodles in a colorful open world. Whether you’re building your dream team or just starting out, redeeming codes is an easy way to grab free rewards and get a small head start. Below is the current status of all active and expired PokeDoodles codes and how to redeem them in-game.

Working PokeDoodles Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working:

Starterer – Redeem to get 1 Random Doodle

PokeDoodles Expired Codes

There are no expired PokeDoodles codes right now. Since the game is still fairly new, all released codes remain active.

How to Redeem PokeDoodles Codes

Redeeming codes for PokeDoodles is quick and simple. Just follow these steps below:

Open PokeDoodles on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the right side of the screen. Find the code input box. Enter a working code exactly as shown. Press Claim to receive your reward.

How to Find More PokeDoodles Codes

New PokeDoodles codes are usually shared directly by the developer through official Roblox group. The game’s Roblox description is often the first place where new codes appear after updates or milestones. To save time, this guide is regularly checked and updated with the latest working codes as soon as they are released. If you want to stay up to date without digging through multiple sources, bookmarking this page is your best option. That’s everything you need to know about PokeDoodles codes. If new codes drop or any current ones expire, this guide will be updated right away.