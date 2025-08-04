Roblox Poop Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Poop Codes on August 4th, 2025.

Playing the most straightforward simulation game on Roblox creates surprisingly entertaining and silly moments that keep millions of players coming back for more. Poop by @ParziBooo takes a simple concept and turns it into an engaging simulator that has attracted over 15 million visits despite being in early access. The game’s description says it all – this is literally a game where you poop, and somehow that basic idea has created one of the most popular crude humor experiences on the platform. Let’s take a look at whether there are free codes available for this experience.

Working Poop Codes

Right now, there are no active codes available for Poop. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system, which means players experience all the pooping fun through the game’s natural progression.

Expired Codes

Since there’s no code system in place, there are no old codes that stopped working either.

How to Use Poop Codes in Roblox

Currently, there’s no way to redeem codes in Poop since @ParziBooo hasn’t added a code system to the game. If they ever add this feature in future updates, we’ll update this guide with easy instructions on how to use codes. Most simulation games that add codes usually put them in:

A code button in the main menu

A settings area

The shop or upgrade areas.

How to Find More Codes

We’ll keep watching Poop to see if @ParziBooo ever adds codes in future updates. Since there’s no official Discord or Twitter, the best places to check for potential codes would be this guide or the game’s description page. If codes ever become available, they’ll probably be shared here:

This guide

Game description page

Keep checking back for updates, because even though Poop doesn’t have codes now, early access games often add new features as they develop.