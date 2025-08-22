Home » Gaming » Roblox Pop Starz Codes (August 2025)

Roblox Pop Starz Codes (August 2025)

August 22nd, 2025

Dream of walking the red carpet and becoming a famous pop star? Pop Starz lets you live that fantasy on Roblox! Start your journey to stardom by creating amazing outfits, working different jobs around town, and climbing the fame ladder one stylish step at a time. You’ll need plenty of cash to buy the hottest clothes and accessories that make celebrities shine. Working jobs like making pizza or organizing libraries gives you money, but it’s pretty slow. Pop Starz codes offer a much faster way to get the cash and gems you need for those expensive designer outfits that turn heads on the red carpet!

Working Pop Starz Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before your fifteen minutes of fame expire!

  • UPDATE3 – Get 200 Cash
  • FIRSTCODE – Get 20 Gems

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet since this is a newer game:

  • No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Pop Starz Codes in Roblox

Getting your free cash and gems is super simple. Follow these steps:

  1. Launch Pop Starz in Roblox
  2. Complete the tutorial if you’re a new player (takes just a few minutes)
  3. Click the “Codes” button on the right side of your screen
  4. Enter your code in the pop-up window
  5. Click the “Redeem” button to claim your rewards

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Pop Starz Discord server and watch the “announcements” channel for code drops.

