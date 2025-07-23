Roblox Popmarket Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Popmarket Simulator Codes on July 23rd, 2025.

Popmarket Simulator is yet another addition to Roblox’s Labubu trend. The game’s core concept is to obtain the license, stock up the merchandise, and then sell it to make a profit. You can also lean on the various Popmarket Simulator Codes to get a slight edge over your competitors. We offer the complete list of all the active codes that you can redeem for rewards.

All Active Popmarket Simulator Codes

Below we have all the active and working codes that can be redeemed for rewards. Make sure to use them quickly as the codes can expire unexpectedly.

Great5k – Redeem for $700 ( new )

Expired Popmarket Simulator Codes

Next, we have all the inactive and expired codes that can no longer be redeemed for rewards.

Amazing2500

like1000

like500

How to Redeem the Codes

It is pretty easy to redeem the codes in the game. We have mentioned all the steps that you must take to do so and collect the freebies.

Launch Popmarket Simulator on Roblox. Press the Z key on your keyboard to bring up the mobile. Click the Code icon to open a new window. Type or paste an active code in the empty text box. Click the Enter button to redeem the code.

How to Get More Codes

The easiest way to get more codes for Popmarket Simulator is by bookmarking this page and checking it frequently. Since the game currently lacks an official Discord Server, you can follow the development progress on the Roblox Community.

How to Fix Popmarket Simulator Code Not Working – Troubleshooting

There are various reasons why your code might not be working. We have listed all the general reasons below.

Server Issue – You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved.

You should restart the game and log back in to check if the issue is resolved. Code Has Expired – You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired.

You might get an error when redeeming a code if it has expired. Incorrect Code – Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually.

Typing the wrong code will also give you an error. We recommend copy-pasting the codes instead of typing them manually. Code Already Claimed – You will get an error if you try to redeem a code that you have already used.

This brings us to the end of the article. Make sure to redeem all the codes before they expire.