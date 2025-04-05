Roblox PRESSURE Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox PRESSURE Codes on April 5th, 2025.

Looking for ways to survive longer in the horrifying world of PRESSURE? These Roblox codes will help you escape the monsters of Hadal Blacksite with free Revive Tokens and Kroners! As an Urbanshade prisoner trying to survive this unique horror experience, every advantage counts when facing the terrifying creatures that lurk in the darkness. We’ve gathered all the active PRESSURE codes that can give you valuable resources to extend your survival time.

All Working PRESSURE Codes

Our team has verified these codes as active. Be sure to redeem them quickly before they expire:

ILookedUpTheGamesSocialMediasToGiveMyselfAnAdvantageInTheHuntMEGAEditionByUsingThisCodeToGetAFreeRevive – 1 Revive Token ( new )

– 1 Revive Token ( ) ButTheDevWasMeanAndIncludedAnotherCodeThatWouldRemoveMyReviveAndIWasStupidEnoughToUseIt – Removes 1 Revive Token ( new )

– Removes 1 Revive Token ( ) Gullible – Removes 300 Kroner

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work in PRESSURE:

2YearsWasted

Decay

Christmas!!!

200M

Raveyard

ApologyTour

WasteOfTime

SMILEYBOMB!!!

slederman

How to Redeem PRESSURE Codes in Roblox

You can easily redeem codes for Pressure by following these steps below:

Launch PRESSURE on Roblox. Look at the left side of your screen. Click on the third button (the one with an adjustable wrench and gear icon) In the settings menu that appears, find the “Codes” option at the top Enter your code in the input field next to it and Click redeem.

Remember that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown above. If you’re having trouble with the longer codes, try copying and pasting them directly from this guide to avoid any typos.

How to Find More PRESSURE Codes

While we regularly update this guide with the newest codes as soon as they’re released, you can also find codes through these official sources:

The developers typically release new codes during special events, updates, or when the game reaches certain milestones. By following these official channels, you’ll be among the first to know when new codes are released.

Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we’ll update it whenever new codes are released for PRESSURE.