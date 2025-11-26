Roblox Prison Life Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Prison Life Codes on November 26th, 2025.

Prison Life is one of Roblox’s classic action-packed experiences, where you choose to live as a prisoner trying to escape or as a guard maintaining order inside the facility. With frequent updates, revamped weapons, console support, and criminal gamepasses like the Mafia pack, players continue to enjoy intense firefights and escape missions across the massive community. Below is the current status of Prison Life codes.

Working Prison Life Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Prison Life. The developers have not implemented any code redemption system, meaning there are no freebies, boosts, or special rewards obtainable through codes at this time.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Prison Life because the game has never released any codes, nor has it added any feature that supports redeemable codes.

How to Redeem Prison Life Codes

You cannot redeem codes in Prison Life right now. A code redemption UI does not exist within the game. If the developers ever add a system in a future update, it would likely function like typical Roblox code systems:

Open Prison Life on Roblox. Look for a Codes button in the menu (if added later). Enter a code into the text box. Press Redeem to claim rewards.

Possible future rewards could include:

Cash

Skins or cosmetics

Boosts

Limited-time gear

But none of these exist yet.

How to Find More Codes

If Prison Life ever introduces codes, the best places to find them will be:

