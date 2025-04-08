Home » Gaming » Roblox Prison Pump Codes (April 2025)

Roblox Prison Pump Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Prison Pump Codes on April 8th, 2025.

Ever wondered what it would be like to transform from a scrawny inmate into the most intimidating powerhouse behind bars? Prison Pump on Roblox lets you experience exactly that. This simulator puts you in the shoes of a prisoner who must train relentlessly to build muscle, gain respect, and eventually dominate the prison yard hierarchy.

To accelerate your journey from weakling to alpha inmate, we’ve compiled all the latest Prison Pump codes that provide free cash and luck boosts to help you flex your way to the top.

All Working Prison Pump Codes

Here are all the currently active codes you can redeem in Prison Pump:

  • luckyluke1: 150 Luck (new)
  • musclemania: 500 Cash (new)
  • inmate001: 500 Cash
  • shankster: 300 Cash
  • Pumptime: 500 Cash
  • Release: 100 Cash

Expired Prison Pump Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Prison Pump. This means you still have a chance to redeem all the codes listed above for their full benefits. Once codes begin to expire, we’ll move them to this section to keep our list accurate and up-to-date.

How to Redeem Prison Pump Codes

Claim your codes for Prison Pump by following these steps:

  1. Launch Prison Pump on Roblox.
  2. Click on the “Menu” icon on the right side of your screen.
  3. Select the “Codes” option.
  4. Enter a working code in the text box.
  5. Click the “Confirm” button to claim your rewards.
How to Get More Prison Pump Codes

Finding the latest Prison Pump codes doesn’t have to be a challenge. The most reliable way to stay updated is to bookmark this page and check back regularly, as we continually monitor official sources and update our list whenever new codes are released. For those who prefer to hunt down codes themselves, The Gang Gaming Discord server is worth joining.

Have you discovered a code we haven’t listed? Let us know in the comments, and we’ll verify and add it to help other inmates build their prison empire!

