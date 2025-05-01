Roblox Project Egoist Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Project Egoist Codes on May 1, 2025.

You’ll need plenty of Yen to unlock those powerful Styles inspired by your favorite Blue Lock characters in Roblox Project Egost. Whether you’re aiming to play like the effortlessly talented Nagi or any other striker, these Project Egoist codes will give you the boost you need to stand out on the field.

With our regularly updated code list, you’ll be able to collect thousands of free Yen to spend on the Gacha system, unlocking new Styles, Titles, Emotes, and Goal Effects.

Working Project Egoist Codes

Our team has verified all these codes:

1MVISITS – Redeem for 10,000 Yen

– Redeem for 10,000 Yen 10kActive – Redeem for 20,000 Yen

– Redeem for 20,000 Yen 20kLikes – Redeem for 10,000 Yen

– Redeem for 10,000 Yen 10kLikes – Redeem for 10,000 Yen

– Redeem for 10,000 Yen ProjectEgoistRelease – Redeem for 3,000 Yen and a Rare Fan Title

– Redeem for 3,000 Yen and a Rare Fan Title ThanksFor5kFollowEvent – Redeem for 2,500 Yen

– Redeem for 2,500 Yen ThanksFor10kFollowEvent – Redeem for 2,500 Yen

– Redeem for 2,500 Yen ProjectEgoist – Redeem for 1,000 Yen

Expired Project Egoist Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Project Egoist as the game has only recently been released this year. We’ll update this section if any active codes stop working.

How to Redeem Project Egoist Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Project Egoist is simple, but you need to join the developer’s group first. Follow these steps:

Join the “Cool group for big cool people” Roblox group Launch Project Egoist in Roblox. Click on the “Codes” button located on the left side of your screen. Enter one of our codes in the text box. Click the “Redeem” button

Remember to copy and paste the codes directly from our list to avoid typing errors, as codes are case-sensitive.

How to Find More Project Egoist Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest codes, making it the most reliable source for Project Egoist freebies. However, if you want to find codes on your own, here are some official sources to check:

Join the official Project Egoist Discord server.

Follow the developer on YouTube (@erzt7685)

Join the Cool group for big cool people Roblox group.

New codes are typically released when the game hits milestones like a certain number of likes, visits, or during special events, so keep an eye out.