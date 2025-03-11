Roblox Project Mugetsu Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Project Mugetsu Codes on March 11th, 2025.

Looking to dominate in Project Mugetsu? This Bleach-inspired Roblox experience allows you to become a powerful Soul Reaper, a fearsome Hollow, or a skilled Quincy. To maximize your strength, you’ll need plenty of spins, rerolls, and legendary orbs—and codes are the fastest way to get them! Our list of working Project Mugetsu codes will help you claim all available freebies to enhance your gameplay experience.

Working Project Mugetsu Codes

Our team has verified these active codes for Project Mugetsu:

BUGSFIXED – 200 Spins, 25 Ability Rerolls, and 1 Legendary Orb

– 200 Spins, 25 Ability Rerolls, and 1 Legendary Orb SORRYFORBUGS – 50 Spins and 2 Ability Rerolls

– 50 Spins and 2 Ability Rerolls PMBUGFIXES – 100 Spins and 3 Ability Rerolls

– 100 Spins and 3 Ability Rerolls HOGSERVERS – 50 Spins and 2 Ability Rerolls

– 50 Spins and 2 Ability Rerolls BUGFIXUPD – 150 Spins

– 150 Spins VALENTINES25 – 30 Rerolls and 275 Clan Spins

– 30 Rerolls and 275 Clan Spins GAMESFULLYFIXEDNOW – 3 Legendary Orbs, 5 Ability Rerolls, 1 Mastery Potion, 100K Gold, 1 Race Reset Potion, 1 EXP Potion, and 300 Clan Spins

– 3 Legendary Orbs, 5 Ability Rerolls, 1 Mastery Potion, 100K Gold, 1 Race Reset Potion, 1 EXP Potion, and 300 Clan Spins PMRETURNS – 150 Clan Spins and 20 Ability Rerolls

– 150 Clan Spins and 20 Ability Rerolls WERSORRY!! – 150 Clan Spins and 10 Legendary Orbs

– 150 Clan Spins and 10 Legendary Orbs DELAYGETSU!! – 2 Legendary Orbs and 7 Ability Rerolls

– 2 Legendary Orbs and 7 Ability Rerolls VALENTINES – 14 Legendary Orbs and 140K Yen

– 14 Legendary Orbs and 140K Yen AGAINFETTY – 100 Clan Spins and 250K Yen

– 100 Clan Spins and 250K Yen COMEBACKTIME! – 200 Clan Spins and 20 Legendary Orbs

– 200 Clan Spins and 20 Legendary Orbs TIME2COOK – 5 Legendary Orbs and 100 Clan Spins

– 5 Legendary Orbs and 100 Clan Spins POOKIEZOOKIE – 10 Clan Spins, 1 Legendary Orb, and 1 Ability Reroll

– 10 Clan Spins, 1 Legendary Orb, and 1 Ability Reroll TYDEVTEAM!! – 100 Clan Spins

– 100 Clan Spins LETUSCOOK? – 50 Clan Spins and 10 Ability Rerolls

– 50 Clan Spins and 10 Ability Rerolls PM2025 – 25 Legendary Orbs and 250K Yen

– 25 Legendary Orbs and 250K Yen PRISMBDAY!! – 170 Clan Spins

– 170 Clan Spins KIRIAPOLOGY!! – 100 Clan Spins, 10 Legendary Orbs, and 10 Ability Rerolls

– 100 Clan Spins, 10 Legendary Orbs, and 10 Ability Rerolls HONTOAPOLOGY!! – 100 Clan Spins, 10 Legendary Orbs, and 10 Ability Rerolls

– 100 Clan Spins, 10 Legendary Orbs, and 10 Ability Rerolls NEWYEARNEWPM!! – 500 Clan Spins and 25 Legendary Orbs

Expired Project Mugetsu Codes

These codes no longer work in Project Mugetsu:

NEWYEARS

2025!!

PMXMAS

MUGESTURETURNS

ZUKO4LIFE

KIRISPRESENT

HONTOSPRESENT

GREENIES

SAVESOULSOCIETY

SQUIDGAMES

REDLIGHT

GREENLIGHT

TYPEDEAD

PMISBACK

PMISSOBACK

KyokaFix

JoinJujutsuOdyssey

hotdog57

ZukoZaixoz

500

AIZENUPDTHISMONTH

UPDATEWILLBESOON

SinfulWasHere

CommonKiotW

VIDEOSATURDAY

EidMubarak

How to Redeem Project Mugetsu Codes

Redeeming codes for Project Mugetsu is simple. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox. Look for the “Codes” section on the left side of the main menu. Enter your code in the “Insert Code” text box. Click the “Redeem” button.

How to Find More Project Mugetsu Codes

Want to stay up-to-date with the latest Project Mugetsu codes? Here are the best ways to find them:

Bookmark this page – We update our code list regularly as soon as new codes are released

– We update our code list regularly as soon as new codes are released Join the official Project Mugetsu Discord server – New codes are typically posted in the #announcements channel

Stay tuned for more Project Mugetsu codes, and happy gaming! We’ll continue to update this guide with new codes as they become available.