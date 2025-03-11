Roblox Project Mugetsu Codes (March 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Project Mugetsu Codes on March 11th, 2025.
Looking to dominate in Project Mugetsu? This Bleach-inspired Roblox experience allows you to become a powerful Soul Reaper, a fearsome Hollow, or a skilled Quincy. To maximize your strength, you’ll need plenty of spins, rerolls, and legendary orbs—and codes are the fastest way to get them! Our list of working Project Mugetsu codes will help you claim all available freebies to enhance your gameplay experience.
Working Project Mugetsu Codes
Our team has verified these active codes for Project Mugetsu:
- BUGSFIXED – 200 Spins, 25 Ability Rerolls, and 1 Legendary Orb
- SORRYFORBUGS – 50 Spins and 2 Ability Rerolls
- PMBUGFIXES – 100 Spins and 3 Ability Rerolls
- HOGSERVERS – 50 Spins and 2 Ability Rerolls
- BUGFIXUPD – 150 Spins
- VALENTINES25 – 30 Rerolls and 275 Clan Spins
- GAMESFULLYFIXEDNOW – 3 Legendary Orbs, 5 Ability Rerolls, 1 Mastery Potion, 100K Gold, 1 Race Reset Potion, 1 EXP Potion, and 300 Clan Spins
- PMRETURNS – 150 Clan Spins and 20 Ability Rerolls
- WERSORRY!! – 150 Clan Spins and 10 Legendary Orbs
- DELAYGETSU!! – 2 Legendary Orbs and 7 Ability Rerolls
- VALENTINES – 14 Legendary Orbs and 140K Yen
- AGAINFETTY – 100 Clan Spins and 250K Yen
- COMEBACKTIME! – 200 Clan Spins and 20 Legendary Orbs
- TIME2COOK – 5 Legendary Orbs and 100 Clan Spins
- POOKIEZOOKIE – 10 Clan Spins, 1 Legendary Orb, and 1 Ability Reroll
- TYDEVTEAM!! – 100 Clan Spins
- LETUSCOOK? – 50 Clan Spins and 10 Ability Rerolls
- PM2025 – 25 Legendary Orbs and 250K Yen
- PRISMBDAY!! – 170 Clan Spins
- KIRIAPOLOGY!! – 100 Clan Spins, 10 Legendary Orbs, and 10 Ability Rerolls
- HONTOAPOLOGY!! – 100 Clan Spins, 10 Legendary Orbs, and 10 Ability Rerolls
- NEWYEARNEWPM!! – 500 Clan Spins and 25 Legendary Orbs
Expired Project Mugetsu Codes
These codes no longer work in Project Mugetsu:
- NEWYEARS
- 2025!!
- PMXMAS
- MUGESTURETURNS
- ZUKO4LIFE
- KIRISPRESENT
- HONTOSPRESENT
- GREENIES
- SAVESOULSOCIETY
- SQUIDGAMES
- REDLIGHT
- GREENLIGHT
- TYPEDEAD
- PMISBACK
- PMISSOBACK
- KyokaFix
- JoinJujutsuOdyssey
- hotdog57
- ZukoZaixoz
- 500
- AIZENUPDTHISMONTH
- UPDATEWILLBESOON
- SinfulWasHere
- CommonKiotW
- VIDEOSATURDAY
- EidMubarak
How to Redeem Project Mugetsu Codes
Redeeming codes for Project Mugetsu is simple. Follow these steps to claim your rewards:
- Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox.
- Look for the “Codes” section on the left side of the main menu.
- Enter your code in the “Insert Code” text box.
- Click the “Redeem” button.
How to Find More Project Mugetsu Codes
Want to stay up-to-date with the latest Project Mugetsu codes? Here are the best ways to find them:
- Bookmark this page – We update our code list regularly as soon as new codes are released
- Join the official Project Mugetsu Discord server – New codes are typically posted in the #announcements channel
Stay tuned for more Project Mugetsu codes, and happy gaming! We’ll continue to update this guide with new codes as they become available.