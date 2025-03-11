Roblox Project Slayer Codes (March 2025) 

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Project Slayer Codes on March 11th, 2025.

This popular Roblox experience inspired by Demon Slayer offers an exciting world where players can become powerful Demon Slayers or fearsome demons. To get ahead in this competitive game, you’ll need all the resources you can get – and that’s where codes come in! Project Slayers codes can provide valuable free spins, breathing style resets, race resets, and more to help you customize your character and gameplay experience. Let’s dive into the current codes for Project Slayer.

Working Project Slayers Codes

Our team has checked and verified all possible codes, and unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Project Slayers. The developers haven’t released any new codes recently. Keep checking back as we’ll update this list as soon as new codes are released.

Expired Project Slayers Codes

Here are all the codes that no longer work in Project Slayers:

NewYear2024Spins

NewYear2024Breathing

NewYear2024Race

Christmas2023Spins

Christmas2023Breathing

Christmas2023Race

1millfavs

1millfavsbreathreset

1millfavsracereset

ThxFor650KVotes

ThxFor400MVisits

Update309ArtSpins

Update309RaceReset

Update309BreathingReset

ThanksForLikes600K

ThanksForLikes600K2

ThanksFor350MVisits

ThanksFor350MVisits2

Upd295MiniCode

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBack

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackBreathReset

Thx4300MNOuwohanaIsBackRaceReset

NewAntiExploit

Miniupdate1.5

SorryForIssuesToday

stone_breathing_spins

stone_breathing_race_reset

stone_breathing_breathing_reset

obishowcase

Looking for more Roblox codes? Check out our guides for Untitled Boxing Game Codes or It Girl Codes. You can also explore our Roblox codes master list for rewards in other popular experiences.

How to Redeem Project Slayers Codes

Claim your codes for Project Slayers by following these steps:

Launch Project Slayers in Roblox. Click on the gift icon in the menu. Enter your code in the text box that appears. Click “Submit Code” to redeem your freebies.

If a code isn’t working, it’s likely expired or you might have made a typing error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to enter them exactly as shown above. Copy and paste is recommended to avoid typos!

How to Find More Project Slayers Codes

Finding new Project Slayers codes can be challenging since the developers haven’t released new codes in a while. The official Project Slayers Discord server used to be a reliable source, but currently, no new invites can be generated for it.

Your best options for finding new codes are:

Bookmark this page – We update our code list regularly as soon as new codes are released

– We update our code list regularly as soon as new codes are released Check their YouTube for announcements

Join Project Slayers community groups – Other players often share codes they discover

Stay tuned for new codes, and in the meantime, keep slaying those demons! We’ll update this guide as soon as new Project Slayers codes become available.