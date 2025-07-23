Home » Gaming » Roblox Prospecting – All NPC Quests Guide

Roblox Prospecting – All NPC Quests Guide

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment

Prospecting requires you to grind for both level and money. While this can be done by sifting through the sand and collecting minerals, you can also adopt another way to gain some cash and XP quickly. To do so, you must talk to various NPCs across the game and complete their quests. However, some of them are easy to miss. Hence, this article provides the complete Prospecting NPC Quests guide to help you out.

prospecting npc quests guide

All Prospecting NPC Quests

All Rubble Creek Quests

prospecting npc quests
QuestRelated NPCTasksRewards
Getting StartedJohn– Use Shovel and Pan
– Sell items to the Merchant
– Purchase the Plastic Pan		– $500
– 25 Shards
Rubble Creek CollectionJohn– Collect 30 Gold
– Collect 10 Platinum
– Collect 3 Amethyst
– Craft 1 Gold Ring		– $25,000
– 500 XP
– 40 Shards
New DepositsJohn– Collect 30 Gold
– Collect 10 Platinum
– Collect 3 Amethyst
– Craft 1 Gold Ring		– $25,000
– 500 EXP
– 40 Shards
Special Order [1]Trader– Collect and bring 1 Ruby– $30,000
– 2,000 EXP
– 25 Shards
Special Order [2]Trader– Collect and bring 1 Emerald– $60,000
– 10,000 EXP
– 10% Sell Boost
– 75 Shards
Special Order [3]Trader– Collect and bring 1 Diamond– $1,000,000
– 25,000 EXP
– 10% Sell Boost
– 200 Shards

All Rubble Creek Deposits Quests

prospecting npc quests rubble creek deposits
QuestRelated NPCTasksRewards
Prospector’s Bet [1]Tired Prospector– Collect 5 Lapis Lazuli
– Collect 1 Emerald
– Collect 1 Opal		– $250,000
– 20,000 EXP
– 200 Shards
Prospector’s Bet [2]Tired Prospector– Collect 10 Meteoric Iron
– Collect 2 Osmium
– Collect 1 Rose Gold		– $3,000,000
– 50,000 EXP
– 500 Shards
Repairing the GeneratorEngineer– Bring 1 Iridium to the Engineer
– Bring 1 Osmium to the Engineer		– $1,000,000
– 30,000 EXP
– 200 Shards
Mysterious AltarArchaeologistEnchant your Pan once– $250,000
– 10,000 EXP
– 250 Shards
River CleaningFisherman– Collect 200 Gold
– Collect 75 Platinum
– Collect 25 Jade		– $300,000
– 15,000 EXP
– 200 Shards

All Sunset Beach Quests

prospecting sunset beach
QuestRelated NPCTasksRewards
Heart of the SeaPirate– Collect 1 Golden Pearl
– Collect 5 Silver Clamshells
– Collect 20 Corals		– $200,000
– 10,000 EXP
– 100 Shards
Restoring the LighthouseLightkeeper– Bring 1 Luminum to the Lightkeeper– $3,000,000
– 100,000 EXP
– Lighthouse Blessing
– 300 Shards

Also read:

All Fortune River Delta NPC Quests

prospecting fortune river delta
QuestRelated NPCTasksRewards
Mesmerizing RedOld Prospector– Collect 1 Painite– $25,000,000
– 100,000 EXP
– 750 Shards

All Crystal Cavern Quests

prospecting crystal cavern
QuestRelated NPCTasksRewards
The Seed of LightBotanist– Bring 1 Prismara to the Botanist– $50,000,000
– 200,000 EXP
– 1,000 Shards
Cavern ResearchHead Researcher– Collect 80 Azuralite
– Collect 10 Borealite
– Collect 1 Starshine		– $5,000,000
– 100,000 EXP
– 500 Shards

This brings us to the end of the Prospecting NPC Quests guide. Make sure to check back again once the developer adds more areas to the game.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Genshin Impact 6.0-6.7: Nod-Krai Update Schedule and Leaked Characters

Roblox Popmarket Simulator Codes (July 2025)

Roblox BedWars Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Steal a Meme Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Steal a Freddy Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Livetopia Codes (July 2025)

Today’s Quordle #1277 Hints And Answers – July 24, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #304 Hints, Answers – July...

Today’s NYT Connections #774 Hints, Answers – July 24, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #508 Hints and Answers for July 24,...