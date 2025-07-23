Roblox Prospecting – All NPC Quests Guide

Prospecting requires you to grind for both level and money. While this can be done by sifting through the sand and collecting minerals, you can also adopt another way to gain some cash and XP quickly. To do so, you must talk to various NPCs across the game and complete their quests. However, some of them are easy to miss. Hence, this article provides the complete Prospecting NPC Quests guide to help you out.

All Prospecting NPC Quests

All Rubble Creek Quests

Quest Related NPC Tasks Rewards Getting Started John – Use Shovel and Pan

– Sell items to the Merchant

– Purchase the Plastic Pan – $500

– 25 Shards Rubble Creek Collection John – Collect 30 Gold

– Collect 10 Platinum

– Collect 3 Amethyst

– Craft 1 Gold Ring – $25,000

– 500 XP

– 40 Shards New Deposits John – Collect 30 Gold

– Collect 10 Platinum

– Collect 3 Amethyst

– Craft 1 Gold Ring – $25,000

– 500 EXP

– 40 Shards Special Order [1] Trader – Collect and bring 1 Ruby – $30,000

– 2,000 EXP

– 25 Shards Special Order [2] Trader – Collect and bring 1 Emerald – $60,000

– 10,000 EXP

– 10% Sell Boost

– 75 Shards Special Order [3] Trader – Collect and bring 1 Diamond – $1,000,000

– 25,000 EXP

– 10% Sell Boost

– 200 Shards

All Rubble Creek Deposits Quests

Quest Related NPC Tasks Rewards Prospector’s Bet [1] Tired Prospector – Collect 5 Lapis Lazuli

– Collect 1 Emerald

– Collect 1 Opal – $250,000

– 20,000 EXP

– 200 Shards Prospector’s Bet [2] Tired Prospector – Collect 10 Meteoric Iron

– Collect 2 Osmium

– Collect 1 Rose Gold – $3,000,000

– 50,000 EXP

– 500 Shards Repairing the Generator Engineer – Bring 1 Iridium to the Engineer

– Bring 1 Osmium to the Engineer – $1,000,000

– 30,000 EXP

– 200 Shards Mysterious Altar Archaeologist – Enchant your Pan once – $250,000

– 10,000 EXP

– 250 Shards River Cleaning Fisherman – Collect 200 Gold

– Collect 75 Platinum

– Collect 25 Jade – $300,000

– 15,000 EXP

– 200 Shards

All Sunset Beach Quests

Quest Related NPC Tasks Rewards Heart of the Sea Pirate – Collect 1 Golden Pearl

– Collect 5 Silver Clamshells

– Collect 20 Corals – $200,000

– 10,000 EXP

– 100 Shards Restoring the Lighthouse Lightkeeper – Bring 1 Luminum to the Lightkeeper – $3,000,000

– 100,000 EXP

– Lighthouse Blessing

– 300 Shards

All Fortune River Delta NPC Quests

Quest Related NPC Tasks Rewards Mesmerizing Red Old Prospector – Collect 1 Painite – $25,000,000

– 100,000 EXP

– 750 Shards

All Crystal Cavern Quests

Quest Related NPC Tasks Rewards The Seed of Light Botanist – Bring 1 Prismara to the Botanist – $50,000,000

– 200,000 EXP

– 1,000 Shards Cavern Research Head Researcher – Collect 80 Azuralite

– Collect 10 Borealite

– Collect 1 Starshine – $5,000,000

– 100,000 EXP

– 500 Shards

This brings us to the end of the Prospecting NPC Quests guide. Make sure to check back again once the developer adds more areas to the game.