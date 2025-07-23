Roblox Prospecting – All NPC Quests Guide

12
Prospecting requires you to grind for both level and money. While this can be done by sifting through the sand and collecting minerals, you can also adopt another way to gain some cash and XP quickly. To do so, you must talk to various NPCs across the game and complete their quests. However, some of them are easy to miss. Hence, this article provides the complete Prospecting NPC Quests guide to help you out.
Table of Contents
All Prospecting NPC Quests
All Rubble Creek Quests
|Quest
|Related NPC
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Getting Started
|John
|– Use Shovel and Pan
– Sell items to the Merchant
– Purchase the Plastic Pan
|– $500
– 25 Shards
|Rubble Creek Collection
|John
|– Collect 30 Gold
– Collect 10 Platinum
– Collect 3 Amethyst
– Craft 1 Gold Ring
|– $25,000
– 500 XP
– 40 Shards
|New Deposits
|John
|– Collect 30 Gold
– Collect 10 Platinum
– Collect 3 Amethyst
– Craft 1 Gold Ring
|– $25,000
– 500 EXP
– 40 Shards
|Special Order [1]
|Trader
|– Collect and bring 1 Ruby
|– $30,000
– 2,000 EXP
– 25 Shards
|Special Order [2]
|Trader
|– Collect and bring 1 Emerald
|– $60,000
– 10,000 EXP
– 10% Sell Boost
– 75 Shards
|Special Order [3]
|Trader
|– Collect and bring 1 Diamond
|– $1,000,000
– 25,000 EXP
– 10% Sell Boost
– 200 Shards
All Rubble Creek Deposits Quests
|Quest
|Related NPC
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Prospector’s Bet [1]
|Tired Prospector
|– Collect 5 Lapis Lazuli
– Collect 1 Emerald
– Collect 1 Opal
|– $250,000
– 20,000 EXP
– 200 Shards
|Prospector’s Bet [2]
|Tired Prospector
|– Collect 10 Meteoric Iron
– Collect 2 Osmium
– Collect 1 Rose Gold
|– $3,000,000
– 50,000 EXP
– 500 Shards
|Repairing the Generator
|Engineer
|– Bring 1 Iridium to the Engineer
– Bring 1 Osmium to the Engineer
|– $1,000,000
– 30,000 EXP
– 200 Shards
|Mysterious Altar
|Archaeologist
|– Enchant your Pan once
|– $250,000
– 10,000 EXP
– 250 Shards
|River Cleaning
|Fisherman
|– Collect 200 Gold
– Collect 75 Platinum
– Collect 25 Jade
|– $300,000
– 15,000 EXP
– 200 Shards
All Sunset Beach Quests
|Quest
|Related NPC
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Heart of the Sea
|Pirate
|– Collect 1 Golden Pearl
– Collect 5 Silver Clamshells
– Collect 20 Corals
|– $200,000
– 10,000 EXP
– 100 Shards
|Restoring the Lighthouse
|Lightkeeper
|– Bring 1 Luminum to the Lightkeeper
|– $3,000,000
– 100,000 EXP
– Lighthouse Blessing
– 300 Shards
Also read:
- Prospecting Crafting Guide
- Roblox Prospecting Codes
- Prospecting Pan Progression Guide
- Prospecting Shovels Progression Guide
All Fortune River Delta NPC Quests
|Quest
|Related NPC
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Mesmerizing Red
|Old Prospector
|– Collect 1 Painite
|– $25,000,000
– 100,000 EXP
– 750 Shards
All Crystal Cavern Quests
|Quest
|Related NPC
|Tasks
|Rewards
|The Seed of Light
|Botanist
|– Bring 1 Prismara to the Botanist
|– $50,000,000
– 200,000 EXP
– 1,000 Shards
|Cavern Research
|Head Researcher
|– Collect 80 Azuralite
– Collect 10 Borealite
– Collect 1 Starshine
|– $5,000,000
– 100,000 EXP
– 500 Shards
This brings us to the end of the Prospecting NPC Quests guide. Make sure to check back again once the developer adds more areas to the game.