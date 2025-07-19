Roblox Prospecting Discord and Trello Links

Prospecting has quickly gained a lot of traction on Roblox with its relaxed gameplay and simple features. However, things might become more chaotic with new updates when the developer adds more items and mechanics to further keep things interesting. This is why you might want to check out the Prospecting Discord and Trello links to stay up to date with everything happening in the game.

Official Prospecting Discord Link

The official Prospecting Discord Server is the best place to visit if you wish to get the latest information about the game’s development. You can also interact with other players in its chat channels to give your feedback to the developer. The developer has added multiple channels to help you know everything about the game. You can check when the next update will drop, what one can expect from it, and also participate in polls to share your opinion.

To join the server, simply follow these instructions:

Here is the invite link to the Prospecting Discord Server. Click the Accept button on the new window. Read the rules and check out the various channels.

Also read:

Official Prospecting Trello Link

Unfortunately, the game currently doesn’t have an official Trello Board. However, the developer might create one in the future to give players access to the development details of the game. While we cannot predict when this might happen, we recommend that you bookmark this page and check back later to see if the board has been created.

Trello is a great place for developers to add in-depth details about their game and share various details like the map, characters, weapons, features, and more with their audience. In the meantime, you can check out the Prospecting Codes and redeem them to get various freebies.