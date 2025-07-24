Roblox Prospecting Shards Guide – How to Use and Get Them

Prospecting is all about digging up minerals and selling them to make a profit. However, you must grind to get better pans and shovels in the game. Shards are a valuable item that can help speed up the process and make things slightly easier. However, obtaining them is not an easy task. Hence, this article provides a comprehensive guide that tells you everything you need to know about Shards in Prospecting.

What Are Shards in Prospecting

As stated, Shards are one of the currencies in Prospecting that can be used to purchase specific items. You can find out how many you currently have by checking the number beside the pink crystals on the right side of the screen. Note that the numbers change when you spend or obtain new Shards in the game, allowing you to keep track of them in real time.

How to Get More Shards in Prospecting

There are two ways to obtain Shards in Prospecting. You can either get lucky or try completing the Prospecting NPC Quests. Note that currently, there is no way to purchase Shards either from Robux or through the in-game merchants. Next, we have briefly explained the only two ways to obtain Shards and broken them down for you.

1. Get Lucky While Digging

The first method requires you to get lucky. However, this is not sustainable since luck doesn’t come easy in Prospecting. You have a small chance of digging and sifting through sand and getting some Shards. You could try digging during Meteor Showers or use Luck Totems to increase your chances.

The other thing you can do is use the best Pans in Prospecting, as most of them offer a good boost to your stats, including luck. You can also purchase and employ better Sluices for the task if you have enough money.

2. Get Shards by Completing NPC Quests

The best way to get a lot of Shards at a time is by completing NPC quests in the game. You can find them all over the map, and the tougher a quest, the more Shards you will get. To start a quest, simply go to an NPC and interact with it. It is worth noting that these quests not only give you Shards but also provide EXP and cash, making them worth your time.

New players can start by completing John’s quests in the starter area called Rubble Creek Sands. His quests also work as tutorials, allowing you to familiarize yourself with the basics of Prospecting.

Also read:

How and Where to Spend Your Shards

Now that you know how to obtain the Shards in the game, it is time to tell you the best way to spend this rare currency. There are three main things that you can purchase using Shards:

1. Potions

Buying Potions is a great way to spend your Shards in the game. They provide various boosts to your stats, making the grind easier and worth doing. There are three main potions that you can purchase in Prospecting:

Greater Capacity Potion – 20 Shards

20 Shards Greater Luck Potion – 30 Shards

30 Shards Merchant’s Potion – 200 Shards

The Merchant’s Potions provides the best value since it gives you a +100% sell boost, allowing you to make money by selling minerals. The others increase your luck and Pan’s capacity. Note that all the potions last 20 minutes, so you should only use them when you are aiming to grind.

2. Totems

Totems are a great way to spend your Shards in Prospecting. There are two totems that can be purchased in the game:

Luck Totem – 300 Shards

300 Shards Strength Totem – 180 Shards

The Luck Totem provides a x2 Luck boost upon use, increasing your chances of getting better minerals. On the other hand, the Strength Totem gives you a 2x Dig Speed boost. Note that both totems last 30 minutes.

3. Ring Slots

The last item that you can purchase with Shards is Ring Slots. Rings are equipment that can be crafted in Prospecting and offer various boosts to your stats. There are a total of six Ring Slots available. However, you must use Shards to unlock most of them. We highly recommend doing so since equipping these many rings will give your stats a good deal of boost. You can follow our Prospecting Crafting Guide to understand how the process works.

This brings us to the end of the Prospectign Shards guide. Make sure to check later when the developer adds more ways to either get Shards or spend them.