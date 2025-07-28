Roblox Prospecting Volcano Update Guide

Prospecting rolled out a brand-new update featuring a new location, shovel, and much more. However, reaching the new Volcanic Island might not be a straightforward task in the game, especially for new players. This is mainly because you must talk to a specific NPC to reach the new location and complete a quest before that to unlock the transportation. Hence, this article provides a comprehensive Prospecting Volcano Update Guide that will tell you everything you should know.

How to Reach the Volcano (Caldera) Island

To reach the Volcano Island in Prospecting, you must first cross the river to reach the Fortune River banks. Next, go towards the Docks and talk to the Ferryman NPC. He can be found beside the boat. Now, if you haven’t done the Lighthouse Keeper’s quest, then he will ask you to first complete it and then talk to him.

To complete this quest, follow these steps:

Go to Sunset Beach. Climb the Lighthouse and talk to the Light Keeper NPC at the very top. Collect the Luminum mineral that the Light Keeper requests. Bring it back to complete the quest and collect all the rewards.

Once you restore the Lighthouse, head back to the dock and talk to the Ferryman NPC again. This time, he will take you to the Volcano Island. You can use the waypoint to move back and forth to save time once you unlock it at this location.

How to Unlock and Enter Volcano (The Magma Furnace)

Once on the island, it is time to enter the actual volcano and start digging for valuables. However, to enter the Magma Furnace, you must first meet an NPC and complete its quest. At the very entrance of the volcano, you will find the Flame Priest. He will ask you to collect and bring back a Fire Opal. Once you do, he will cast a spell on it and unlock the path behind him to the interiors of the volcano.

How to Get the Fire Opal in Prospecting

Getting the Fire Opal can be a challenge. To add this legendary-rarity mineral to your inventory, you must head over to the Volcanic Sands area and start digging. Fortunately, the Fire Opal is relatively easy to pull compared to other legendary minerals in Prospecting. However, we still recommend that you use the Luck Totem and other potions to increase your luck and get the required item quickly.

Also read:

As stated, the Prospecting Volcano update not only added a new location but also various new minerals that you can dig and sell to make a profit. Below, we have listed all the new minerals that you can dig at the new Volcano Island in the game.

Mineral Rarity Spawn Location Sell Price Obsidian Common – Volcanic Sands

– The Magma Furnace

– Windswept Beach $3,000/Kg Zircon Uncommon – The Magma Furnace

– Volcanic Sands $25,000/Kg Peridot Rare – Volcanic Sands

– The Magma Furnace

– Windswept Beach $60,000/Kg Pyrelith Rare – The Magma Furnace $150,000/Kg Ammonite Fossil Epic – Windswept Beach $200,000/Kg Pyronium Epic – Volcanic Sands

– The Magma Furnace $226,000/Kg Dragon Bone Legendary – Windswept Beach

– The Magma Furnace $2,000,000/Kg Fire Opal Legendary – Volcanic Sands

– The Magma Furnace $1,600,000/Kg Cinnabar Legendary – Volcanic Sands

– The Magma Furnace $900,000/Kg Flarebloom Mythic – Volcanic Sands

– The Magma Furnace $30,000,000/Kg Volcanic Core Mythic – The Magma Furnace $40,000,000/Kg

The update also featured various Pans and Shovels that you can purchase. However, it is worth noting that these items cost a fortune and are nigh impossible for new players to purchase. On the bright side, they offer some of the best stats in the game, making them worth the price.

Below, we have listed all the new items that arrived with the Volcano Update of the game.

Item Name Cost/Crafting Requirement Stats Dragonflame Shovel $400,000,000 – Dig Strength: 50

– Dig Speed: 60%

– Toughness: 5 Dragonflame Pan $400,000,000 – Luck: 150

– Capacity: 180

– Shake Strength: 10

– Shake Speed: 110%

– Passive: Size Boost -10% Dragonflame Sluice $200,000,000 – Luck: 1500

– Capacity: 125

– Toughness: 5

– Efficiency: 2 Phoenix Wings – $65,000,000

– 1x Flarebloom

– 2x Cinnabar

– 2x Fire Opal – Luck: 100 – 300

– Capacity: -80 – -40

All New Quest NPC on the Volcano Island

Apart from new minerals, the Volcano Update also added a couple of new Quest NPCs to the game. You will find the following NPCs when you visit the island:

Fire Priest

Ranger

Paleontologist

You can find each of these NPCs in the three major locations of the island. Simply head over, talk to them, and complete their quests to obtain various rewards.

This also brings us to the end of the Prospecting Volcano Update guide. We hope that you found it helpful.