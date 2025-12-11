Roblox Punch to Steal Brainrot Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Punch to Steal Brainrot Codes on December 11th, 2025.

Punch to Steal Brainrot (also known as Punch Walls to Steal Brainrot) is a simulator where you upgrade your gloves, train your muscles, and punch through walls to steal brainrot. Progress through different areas by breaking increasingly tougher walls and boosting your punching power. The game features a satisfying progression system with various upgrades and training options. Let’s explore the current code situation for Punch to Steal Brainrot.

Working Punch to Steal Brainrot Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Punch to Steal Brainrot. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system implemented yet, which means players cannot get free rewards through codes at this time.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Punch to Steal Brainrot since the developers haven’t released any codes or added a code system to the game yet.

How to Redeem Punch to Steal Brainrot Codes

You cannot redeem codes in Punch to Steal Brainrot right now because the game doesn’t have a code redemption feature. If codes become available in future updates, they will likely work like this:

Open Punch to Steal Brainrot in Roblox. Look for a codes button in the game menu. Click on the codes button to open the redemption window. Type your code in the text box. Press redeem to get your free rewards.

If implemented, rewards would likely include free glove upgrades, muscle training boosts, wall-breaking multipliers, or instant access to new areas.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest information about Punch to Steal Brainrot codes, making this the best place to check when codes become available.

Check the game’s Roblox description page regularly for announcements about new worlds and features that might include codes.

While waiting for codes, focus on efficiently training your muscles and strategically upgrading your gloves to maximize your wall-breaking power.