Roblox Punch Wall Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Punch Wall Codes on October 6th, 2025.

Punch Wall is a straightforward incremental Roblox game where you train to become stronger and punch through walls. Lift weights to boost your strength, collect coins from destroyed walls, and hatch powerful pets that provide massive stat boosts. As you progress, you’ll need better gloves and stronger pets to tackle tougher walls and climb the leaderboards. Let’s explore the current codes that can give you free Coin Potions to accelerate your progress.

Working Punch Wall Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Punch Wall that you can redeem for free rewards:

  • 5K_lIKes – Redeem this code for 2x Coins Potion
  • 12K_LiKes – Redeem this code for 2x Coins Potion
  • NEW – Redeem this code for Double Coins Potion
  • 100liKES – Redeem this code for Double Coins Potion
  • 1K_LiKes – Redeem this code for Double Coins Potion

These codes provide valuable Coin Potions that multiply the coins you earn from punching walls, helping you afford better pets and upgrades much faster.

Expired Codes

There are currently only one expired code for Punch Wall:

  • k25lIKES

Since the game is relatively new, most codes are still active. However, redeem them quickly as they could expire without notice.

How to Redeem Punch Wall Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Punch Wall codes:

  1. Open Punch Wall in Roblox.
  2. Click the Settings button (gear/cog icon) in the top right corner of your screen.
  3. Look for the codes section in the settings menu.
  4. Type or paste your code into the text box.
  5. Press the OK button to claim your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. We recommend copying and pasting codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Punch Wall codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release code when the game reaches milestones or during special events.

Join the official Punch Wall Discord server for immediate code announcements and community updates. This is where developers first share new code when celebrating game achievements. Check the game’s Roblox page regularly, as developers sometimes post codes in the description during updates or milestone celebrations.

