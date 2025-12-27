Roblox Rabbids Takeover Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Roblox Rabbids Takeover codes on December 26, 2025.

Rabbids Takeover is a team-based PvP battle, where you play as a Robloxian or a Rabbid. While Rabbids aim to destroy the Weather Machine, Robloxian tries to defend it. You can earn Tix between rounds to spend on skins, weapons, builds, and other in-game items. Another way of earning Tix is by redeeming active codes, which requires no grinding. This article provides a list of all active Roblox Rabbids Takeover codes, along with a guide on how to redeem them.

All Active Rabbids Takeover Codes

Below is the list of all active Rabbids Takeover codes:

TIXINVASION – 350 Tix

All Expired Codes

There are no expired codes in Rabbids Takeover.

How to Redeem Rabbids Takeover Codes

Like other Roblox experiences, redeeming the codes in Rabbids Takeover is easy. You can complete the process in a few seconds by following the steps listed below:

Launch Rabbids Takeover in Roblox. In the lobby, tap the Shop icon located at the bottom of the screen. You can find it between the Inventory and Settings buttons. Switch to the Codes menu by clicking its button at the top of the Shop menu. There, you will see a code redemption box with “Enter code here” text. Copy and paste the code listed above into the box. Tap the green Redeem button below the box to receive free rewards.

The codes will remain active for a limited time, so redeem them as quickly as possible. You might encounter some typographical errors while entering the code. So, we recommend copying and pasting the code to receive rewards without any hassle.

How to Find More Codes

The developers share new codes in the game’s official Discord server. You can find it in the Codes channel in the Important category. The developers also post new codes on their official Instagram account, rabbidstakeover. You can either join Discord or follow their Instagram account to your liking. Additionally, you can also bookmark this page and check back often. We will update this article with the latest codes as soon as developers release them.