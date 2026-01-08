Roblox Raft 101 Survival Codes (January 2026)

Update: We checked for new Raft 101 Survival codes on January 8th, 2026.

Stuck on a raft in the middle of the ocean? Raft 101 Survival challenges you and your friends to survive at least 101 days on the water. You build your raft bigger, fish for food, and fight off whatever scary things come from the deep. Since it’s still in alpha, expect some bugs while they update it almost daily. Made by The Experimental Games, it’s inspired by games like 99 Nights. Let’s see if there are Raft 101 Survival codes to help you survive longer.

Working Raft 101 Survival Codes

There aren’t any codes for this game yet. The developers haven’t built a code system into the game.

Expired Codes

No codes have expired because the game has never had codes before.

How to Redeem Raft 101 Survival Codes

You can’t use codes in Raft 101 Survival since there’s no code feature. If they add it someday, it’ll probably work like this:

Launch Raft 101 Survival in Roblox. Look for a codes button somewhere. Click to open the code box. Type in your code. Get your free stuff.

If codes come out, they might give you building materials, food to survive longer, weapons for pirates, or tools to make rafting easier.

How to Find More Codes

Bookmark this page aswe check for codes every day. With that Ghost Pirate event coming, codes might show up soon.

Join The Experimental Games group on Roblox if they have one for news and updates.

Watch the game description when big updates drop to see if they mention codes.

Official Discord server

Since the game updates daily with bug fixes and weekly with new content, codes could appear any time. Keep building that raft and watch out for whatever’s hiding in the ocean.