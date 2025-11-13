Roblox Raft Tycoon Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Raft Tycoon Codes on November 13th, 2025.

Stranded in the middle of the endless ocean with only a simple raft? Raft Tycoon challenges you to transform that humble wooden platform into a massive floating mansion! This Roblox tycoon experience starts with minimal resources – just you, your raft, and the open sea stretching endlessly in every direction. Through patient upgrading and smart investments, you’ll expand your raft piece by piece, adding rooms, facilities, and decorative elements that transform basic survival shelter into luxurious seafaring estate. Raft Tycoon codes deliver instant cash!

Working Raft Tycoon Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now.

CodeCash – Get 15,000 Cash

– Get 15,000 Cash Rafting – Get 50,000 Cash

– Get 50,000 Cash Flappy – Get 25,000 Cash

– Get 25,000 Cash Seaside – Get 5,000 Cash

– Get 5,000 Cash Chillguy – Get 5,000 Cash

– Get 5,000 Cash Christmas24 – Get 5,000 Cash

– Get 5,000 Cash Releases – Get 2,500 Cash

Expired Codes

Great news! There are no expired codes yet:

No expired codes currently

How to Redeem Raft Tycoon Codes in Roblox

Getting your free cash is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Raft Tycoon in Roblox Click the Gear icon on the left side of your screen Enter your code in the text box that appears Press Enter on your keyboard to claim rewards

Your cash appears immediately in your account balance. With 107,500+ cash available from all codes combined, you have substantial resources to jumpstart your raft empire!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Raft Tycoon Discord server for new releases. Raft Tycoon codes give you the financial foundation to skip early grind and focus on creative building. Use your free cash, plan expansions carefully, and soon you’ll command the most impressive raft empire in the entire ocean!