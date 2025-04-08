Roblox Rebirth Champions Ultimate Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Rebirth Champions Ultimate Codes on April 8th, 2025.

Clicking away endlessly might seem tedious, but Rebirth Champions Ultimate transforms this simple mechanic into an addictive progression system. To help accelerate your journey through the game, we’ve compiled all the latest Rebirth Champions Ultimate codes that reward you with free potions, fruits, and other valuable items to boost your clicking power.

All Working Rebirth Champions Ultimate Codes

Here are all the active codes you can redeem in Rebirth Champions Ultimate right now:

volcano : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Mega Luck Potion, and 3 Carrots ( new )

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Mega Luck Potion, and 3 Carrots ( ) cave : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Grape, and 1 Apple

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Grape, and 1 Apple @nCienTick3t : 1 Ancient Ticket

: 1 Ancient Ticket release : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Apple, and 1 Grape

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Apple, and 1 Grape Roksek: 1 Fruits Box

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible, as they could expire without warning. We verify and update this list regularly, so bookmark this page and check back often for new codes.

Expired Rebirth Champions Ultimate Codes

Currently, there are no known expired codes for Rebirth Champions Ultimate. When codes expire, we’ll move them to this section to help you avoid wasting time on redemption attempts.

If you’re looking for Roblox games with active codes, check out our guides for Brookhaven RP codes, Blox Fruits codes, or CDID codes.

How to Redeem Rebirth Champions Ultimate Codes

The code redemption process in Rebirth Champions Ultimate isn’t immediately available to new players. You’ll need to complete the tutorial first to unlock the full menu. Once you’ve done that, follow these steps:

Launch Rebirth Champions Ultimate on Roblox. Click the Shop button (shopping cart icon) from the left menu. Scroll down to the bottom of the shop menu. Look for the “Enter Code Here” text field. Type or paste a working code into the field. Click the green arrow button to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Rebirth Champions Ultimate Codes

While we work hard to keep our code list up to date, you might want to check the official sources directly for the latest releases. Here’s where to look:

Join the official powerfulstudio Discord server

Follow @StudioPowerful on X (formerly Twitter)

on X (formerly Twitter) Join the Powerful Studio Roblox community to receive group rewards and stay informed about new releases

For the most convenient experience, simply bookmark this page and check back regularly. We continuously monitor all official channels and update our list as soon as new codes are released, saving you the time and effort of searching multiple platforms.