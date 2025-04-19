Roblox Reborn As Swordsman Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Reborn As Swordsman Codes on April 19th, 2025.

Reborn As Swordsman is a Roblox action game that challenges players to master sword-fighting skills, battle enemies, and collect rare swords. As you progress, you’ll climb towers, unlock new abilities, and gather various auras, wins, and pets to enhance your character. To help you on this journey, we’ve compiled all the working codes for Reborn As Swordsman that provide valuable boosts and rewards.

Working Reborn As Swordsman Codes

Here are all the active codes for Reborn As Swordsman that our team has verified:

evenmorepotionsplease – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost morepotionsplease – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost potionsplease – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost urdad3 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost urdad2 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost skillissue – 1 Pet Equip

– 1 Pet Equip lorem ipsum dolor sit amet – 1 Pet Diminutive Imp

– 1 Pet Diminutive Imp stinky – Stinky Aura

– Stinky Aura urdad – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost elderscrolls – 30 Scroll of Random Pet Boost

– 30 Scroll of Random Pet Boost urmom – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost urmom2 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost urmom3 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost poop – 30 Random Pet Scrolls

– 30 Random Pet Scrolls updatedelay – 1 Pet Equip

– 1 Pet Equip grindtime – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost shopfail – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost

– 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost crazycatlady – 1 Pet Equip

– 1 Pet Equip HeavenAura – Purified Special Aura

– Purified Special Aura thanks50k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost demonking – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost soul45k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost god35k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost nice25k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost tx15k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost lol10k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost 5klike – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost

– 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost RELEASE – Pet Kitten

Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible since they might expire without notice. Each code can only be redeemed once per account, so use them wisely to maximize your benefits.

Expired Reborn As Swordsman Codes

Currently, there are no expired Reborn As Swordsman codes. All the codes we’ve listed above are still working!

How to Redeem Reborn As Swordsman Codes

Redeeming codes for Reborn as Swordsman is quite easy:

Launch Reborn As Swordsman on Roblox Click the Store button on the left side of your screen Scroll down to the bottom of the store menu to find the Secret codes section Enter an active code in the text field Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

If you’ve entered the code correctly, you’ll receive your rewards immediately, and they will be added to your inventory.

How to Get More Reborn As Swordsman Codes

The best place to find new Reborn As Swordsman codes is the official Discord server, where developers regularly share updates and freebies. For the most convenient option, bookmark this page as we continuously update our list whenever new codes are released, saving you the trouble of hunting them down yourself.

With these codes and tips, you’ll be well on your way to becoming the ultimate swordsman in Reborn As Swordsman. Keep training, collecting rare swords, and unlocking new abilities to dominate the leaderboards!