Roblox Reborn As Swordsman Codes (April 2025)

Update: We last checked this article for new Roblox Reborn As Swordsman Codes on April 19th, 2025.
Reborn As Swordsman is a Roblox action game that challenges players to master sword-fighting skills, battle enemies, and collect rare swords. As you progress, you’ll climb towers, unlock new abilities, and gather various auras, wins, and pets to enhance your character. To help you on this journey, we’ve compiled all the working codes for Reborn As Swordsman that provide valuable boosts and rewards.
Working Reborn As Swordsman Codes
Here are all the active codes for Reborn As Swordsman that our team has verified:
- evenmorepotionsplease – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- morepotionsplease – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- potionsplease – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- urdad3 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- urdad2 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- skillissue – 1 Pet Equip
- lorem ipsum dolor sit amet – 1 Pet Diminutive Imp
- stinky – Stinky Aura
- urdad – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- elderscrolls – 30 Scroll of Random Pet Boost
- urmom – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- urmom2 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- urmom3 – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- poop – 30 Random Pet Scrolls
- updatedelay – 1 Pet Equip
- grindtime – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- shopfail – 50 Double Wins Boost, 50 Double Train Boost, 50 Double Luck Boost
- crazycatlady – 1 Pet Equip
- HeavenAura – Purified Special Aura
- thanks50k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- demonking – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- soul45k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- god35k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- nice25k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- tx15k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- lol10k – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- 5klike – 1 Double Wins Boost, 1 Double Train Boost, 1 Double Luck Boost
- RELEASE – Pet Kitten
Make sure to redeem these codes as soon as possible since they might expire without notice. Each code can only be redeemed once per account, so use them wisely to maximize your benefits.
Expired Reborn As Swordsman Codes
Currently, there are no expired Reborn As Swordsman codes. All the codes we’ve listed above are still working!
How to Redeem Reborn As Swordsman Codes
Redeeming codes for Reborn as Swordsman is quite easy:
- Launch Reborn As Swordsman on Roblox
- Click the Store button on the left side of your screen
- Scroll down to the bottom of the store menu to find the Secret codes section
- Enter an active code in the text field
- Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards
If you’ve entered the code correctly, you’ll receive your rewards immediately, and they will be added to your inventory.
How to Get More Reborn As Swordsman Codes
The best place to find new Reborn As Swordsman codes is the official Discord server, where developers regularly share updates and freebies. For the most convenient option, bookmark this page as we continuously update our list whenever new codes are released, saving you the trouble of hunting them down yourself.
With these codes and tips, you’ll be well on your way to becoming the ultimate swordsman in Reborn As Swordsman. Keep training, collecting rare swords, and unlocking new abilities to dominate the leaderboards!