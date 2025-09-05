Roblox Reborn Cultivation Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Reborn Cultivation Codes on September 5th, 2025.

Reborn Cultivation brings the ancient art of Xianxia cultivation to Roblox. You’ll meditate to earn Qi, craft powerful pills that boost your stats, mine precious runes to enhance your spiritual energy, and battle fierce enemies to unlock legendary equipment. Starting with common options can seriously hinder your progress, but Reborn Cultivation codes give you hundreds of free Talent and Family Rerolls to unlock your true potential.

Working Reborn Cultivation Codes

Our team has verified these codes and they’re all working. Use them quickly to maximize your cultivation potential:

1100Likes! – 65 Talent Rerolls and 65 Family Rerolls

– 65 Talent Rerolls and 65 Family Rerolls 1KLIKES – 140 Talent Rerolls and 140 Family Rerolls

– 140 Talent Rerolls and 140 Family Rerolls 900Likes!! – 65 Talent Rerolls and 65 Family Rerolls

– 65 Talent Rerolls and 65 Family Rerolls Release – 20 Talent Rerolls and 20 Family Rerolls

– 20 Talent Rerolls and 20 Family Rerolls Reborn – 20 Talent Rerolls and 20 Family Rerolls

– 20 Talent Rerolls and 20 Family Rerolls Cultivation – 30 Talent Rerolls and 30 Family Rerolls

Expired Reborn Cultivation Codes

Several codes have expired and are no longer usable:

200Likes – No longer active

– No longer active 300Likes – No longer active

– No longer active 500LIKES – No longer active

– No longer active 600LIKES – No longer active

– No longer active SORRY4ONEMORESHUTDOWN – No longer active

– No longer active SorryForShutdowns – No longer active

– No longer active ThanksFor1200CCU – No longer active

– No longer active Bug_Fix – No longer active

Looking for more Roblox game codes? Check out our guide for Blue Lock Rivals, and visit our Roblox Codes Hub for more gaming codes.

How to Redeem Reborn Cultivation Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Reborn Cultivation is quite easy, just follow these steps below:

Launch Reborn Cultivation on Roblox Complete the tutorial if you’re new Press the M key to open the main menu Click on Settings in the menu sidebar Enter your code into the “Enter Code” text field Click the Redeem button to claim your rewards

The rerolls will be added to your account immediately.

How to Find More Reborn Cultivation Codes

We update this guide regularly with all the latest working codes, making this the best source for Reborn Cultivation codes. Bookmark this page and check back frequently, as developer Kinaro releases new code regularly during milestones and special events.

You can also join the official Reborn Cultivation Discord server, where new codes are announced first. The community is active and helpful, often sharing progression tips alongside code announcements.