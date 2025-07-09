Roblox RetroStudio Codes (July 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox RetroStudio Codes on July 9th, 2025.

RetroStudio lets you experience and create classic Roblox games from 2009-2015, complete with that nostalgic charm we all remember. You can play over 100 retro mini-games or use the build mode to create your own classic-style experiences from scratch. Using codes gives you free RetroBux to buy assets for your creations, plus cosmetic items to make your avatar look authentically retro. Let’s take a look at all the working codes!

Working RetroStudio Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

RETROM8ISOVER – 1 Retro Dollar

– 1 Retro Dollar 100m – 800 RetroBux

– 800 RetroBux Christmas+2024 – 1,250 RetroBux

– 1,250 RetroBux roblox_rtc – RTC pin and 1,250 RetroBux

– RTC pin and 1,250 RetroBux CanadaDay_2024 – RetroBux

– RetroBux Enter code here! – Surprise from the developer

Expired Codes

These codes no longer work, but it’s worth trying them just in case they get reactivated:

grid – 1m RetroBux

– 1m RetroBux 366 – RetroBux

– RetroBux RobloxBack – RetroBux

– RetroBux DracMask – 500 RetroBux

– 500 RetroBux RetrostudioSummer2023 – 100 RetroBux

– 100 RetroBux NewYear2024 – 2,500 Retrobux

– 2,500 Retrobux Christmas23 – 2,500 RetroBux

– 2,500 RetroBux HugeW – 1250 Retrobux

– 1250 Retrobux BigUpdate – 1000 Retrobux

– 1000 Retrobux 1000000 – 1000000 Retrobux

– 1000000 Retrobux CaSe – SenSiTive – 250 Retrobux

– 250 Retrobux roblox – Something funny happens

– Something funny happens July4th2023 – 499 Retrobux

– 499 Retrobux corrupt – Free rewards

How to Redeem RetroStudio Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for RetroStudio is straightforward and follows the classic Roblox pattern that many players are familiar with. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Launch RetroStudio

Look for the Promo Codes button at the top of your screen

button at the top of your screen Click on it to open the code redemption window

Type or paste your chosen code into the text box

Press Enter Code to claim your free rewards

to claim your free rewards Check your RetroBux balance and inventory for new items

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh RetroStudio freebies. However, if you want to stay on top of new releases, you should join the official Retro Dev Discord server, where developers typically announce new codes first.