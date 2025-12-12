Roblox Rivals Admin Abuse Details

Update: We last updated this Rivals Admin Abuse article on December 12, 2025.

Rivals is receiving a new season update soon. With many popular games hosting Admin Abuse events, many might wonder whether there will be one in this first-person shooter game. If you’re one of them, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will explore whether there will be a Rivals Admin Abuse event during the upcoming update.

Is There an Admin Abuse Event in Rivals?

No, there’s no Admin Abuse event happening in Rivals. In fact, the developers haven’t hosted any since the game’s release. There’s no sign of Admin Abuse happening in the future, as developers haven’t included it in their plans or discussed it. However, the developers distribute a few Rivals codes with every new update. You can redeem them in-game and receive free in-game rewards.

What Are Admin Abuse Events in Roblox?

Admin Abuses are events that many popular games host during an update or at a fixed interval. If you’ve been playing other Roblox games, Grow a Garden hosts them with every new update. You can receive free pets, cosmetics, mutations, and more during its Admin Abuse. Additionally, the developers forcefully stock rarer seeds in the Seed Shop during such events.

Adopt Me also hosts an Admin Abuse every saturday. You can receive free bucks, speed boost, aging boost for pets, sticker packs, and more during the event. Basically, the developers abuse their godly powers and distribute free rewards to attract more players and engage the existing ones in Admin Abuse events.

Is There an Upcoming Update in Rivals?

The developers are rolling out a Rivals Season 2 update on December 12, 2025. According to them, it is the biggest update yet the game has received. The update will feature festive events, new codes, a Season 2 pass, and more new content. Moreover, the developers will modify some in-game features, fix some bugs, and make quality-of-life improvements in the forthcoming update. There might also be limited game modes, festive-themed skins, and items in the Season 2 update.