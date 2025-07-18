Roblox Rivals All Game Modes (Head Honcho Update)

Update: We last updated this article with the new Rivals game modes on July 18, 2025.

Rivals is easily one of the best first-person shooter experiences in Roblox. The game already has various permanent game modes, allowing you to experience something different each time. The developer also releases new limited-time game modes to spice things up from time to time. This article lists all the Rivals Game Modes that you can play to help you keep tabs on what’s available.

All Rivals Game Modes

Duels Game Mode in Rivals

Duels are a straightforward and core game mode in Rivals with simple rules – each side has an equal number of players, and the goal is to reach the kill threshold. The team that manages to do this first secures the victory. This simple game mode also features various variants:

Beginner 2v2

1v1

2v2

3v3

4v4

5v5

You can simply head over to the Duels lobby and then stand in one of the boxes to enter the matchmaking.

Arcade Game Mode in Rivals

Rivals also features an Arcade game mode where you have access to some fun features like Gun Game and Free For All. This is another permanent game mode that you can access anytime. Below is a list of all the available options under Arcade.

Team Deathmatch – This is a classic game mode where you are added to a team and must kill more players than the opponent team before the timer runs out. The best thing about this game mode is that you can respawn after getting killed, allowing you to continue the fight.

This is a classic game mode where you are added to a team and must kill more players than the opponent team before the timer runs out. The best thing about this game mode is that you can respawn after getting killed, allowing you to continue the fight. Free For All – Free For All offers intense adventure where no one is a friend. You are thrown onto a map alongside other players and must have the most kills before the timer hits zero. Now, you must watch your back to not get killed by someone else.

Free For All offers intense adventure where no one is a friend. You are thrown onto a map alongside other players and must have the most kills before the timer hits zero. Now, you must watch your back to not get killed by someone else. Gun Game – This is one of the most fun game modes in Rivals. You start with a random weapon, and each kill changes it to something else. The goal is to get enough kills to reach the Glass Shard and obtain a kill with it. The first player to do so wins the match.

Limited-Time Game Modes in Rivals

Next, we have special and limited-time game modes in Rivals that are added on special occasions and only stay active for a short time. The developer cycles between different versions each week, making things interesting. Below, we have listed some of these game modes and which ones are currently active.

Head Honcho ( active ) – This TDM-style mode divides you into two teams, and the goal is to kill the enemy’s leader before they do yours. These leaders are selected at random and don’t have access to weapons. Their only job is to run around and stay alive while their team tries to eliminate the other.

( ) This TDM-style mode divides you into two teams, and the goal is to kill the enemy’s leader before they do yours. These leaders are selected at random and don’t have access to weapons. Their only job is to run around and stay alive while their team tries to eliminate the other. Mirror Matchup ( Inactive ) – This game mode started with every player having the same loadout and customizations, giving everyone an equal opportunity.

( ) This game mode started with every player having the same loadout and customizations, giving everyone an equal opportunity. Limitless Loadout ( Inactive ) – This game mode removed the limits on your loadout customization, allowing you to pick the same weapon for all the slots.

( ) This game mode removed the limits on your loadout customization, allowing you to pick the same weapon for all the slots. Double Trouble (Inactive) – This 2v2 game mode allowed players to use two weapons at the same time, ensuing chaos and adventure.

This brings us to the end of the article. We will keep updating the list whenever the developer either adds or removes Rivals game modes. So, you should bookmark this page and check it frequently to stay up to date.