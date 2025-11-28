Roblox Rivals: All Utility Skins (November 2025)

Update: We updated this Rivals Utility skins list on November 26, 2025.
Skins are cosmetic items that enhance the appearance of your Utilities with unique designs. The Skins also offer custom sounds, animations, and other effects to the items. Each Utility has multiple skins in Rivals, which have different rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Common, and Rare. This article lists all the Rivals Utility skins, along with their details.
How to Get Utility Skins in Rivals?
There are several ways to obtain Utility skins in Rivals: opening cases, purchasing from the ranked shop, and buying bundles. Some are available temporarily, usually during an event’s duration, whereas others are available permanently. You can purchase them with Keys or Robux. Additionally, you can get some permanent skins by completing their designated quests.
That said, below is the list of all skins for each Utility, along with their details. The list includes all currently available and unavailable skins.
List and Details of All Rivals Utility Skins
Here is the list and details of all Rivals Utility Skins:
1. Flashbang
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Disco Ball
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom explosions
– Custom sounds
– Custom animations
– Custom flash
|Yes
|Camera
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom explosions
– Custom sounds
– Custom animations
– Custom flash
|Yes
|Lightbulb
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
– Custom animations
|Yes
|Skullbang
|Common
|Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux)
|– Custom animations
|Yes
|Shining Star
|Rare
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|– Custom sounds
– Custom animations
|No
|Pixel Flashbang
|Legendary
|Purchase the Pixel Bundle (888 Robux)
|– Custom explosions
– Custom sounds
– Custom animation
– Custom flash
|Yes
|Glorious Flashbang
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|–
|Yes
2. Freeze Ray
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Temporal Ray
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and effects
|Yes
|Bubble Ray
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and effects
|Yes
|Gum Ray
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and effects
|Yes
|Spider Ray
|Legendary
|Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds, effects, and animation
|Yes
|Wrapped Freeze Ray
|Common
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|– Custom sounds and effects
|No
|Glorious Freeze Ray
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
3. Grenade
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Whoopee Cushion
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sound, explosion, and animation
|Yes
|Water Balloon
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sound, explosion, and animation
|Yes
|Dynamite
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sound, explosion, and animation
|Yes
|Soul Grenade
|Legendary
|Purchase a time-limited Spooky Festive Case (249 Robux)
|– Custom sound and explosion
|Yes
|Jingle Grenade
|Rare
|Purchase Festive Case
|– Custom sound, explosion, and animation
|No
|Keynade
|Mythical
|Purchase the Ultra Key bundle
|– Custom sound and animation
|Yes
|Glorious Grenade
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
4. Jump Pad
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Trampoline
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Bounce House
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Shady Chicken Sandwich
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Glorious Jump Pad
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
5. Medikit
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Sandwich
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sound and animation
|Yes
|Laptop
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sound and animation
|Yes
|Medkitty
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animation
|Yes
|Bucket of Candy
|Legnedary
|Purchase a limited-time Spooky Skin Case
|– Custom sounds and animation
|Yes
|Milk & Cookies
|Legendary
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|– Custom sounds and animation
|No
|Briefcase
|Rare
|Purchase the Medikit Bundle (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animation
|Yes
|Glorious Medikit
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
6. Molotov
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Coffee
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Torch
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Lava Lamp
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and effects
|Yes
|Vexed Candle
|Legendary
|Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case
|Custom sounds and effects
|Yes
|Hot Coals
|Legendary
|Purchase a Festive Skin Case
|Custom sounds, animation, and effects
|No
|–
|Glorious Molotov
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
7. Satchel
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Advanced Satchel
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and explosions
|Yes
|Notebook Satchel
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and explosions
|Yes
|Bag O’ Money
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and explosions
|Yes
|Suspicious Gift
|Common
|Purchase a Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Glorious Satchel
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
8. Smoke Grenade
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Emoji Cloud
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom effects and animation
|Yes
|Balance
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom effects and animation
|Yes
|Hourglass
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom effects and animation
|Yes
|Eyeball
|Legendary
|Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux)
|– Custom effects and animation
|Yes
|Snowglobe
|Rare
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|– Custom effects and animation
|No
|Glorious Smoke Grenade
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|– N/A
|Yes
9. Subspace Tripmine
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Don’t Press
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom explosions and sounds
|Yes
|Spring
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom explosions and sounds
|Yes
|DIY Tripmine
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Trick or Treat
|Common
|Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case
|– Custom explosion and sounds
|Yes
|Dev-in-the-Box
|Legendary
|Purchase Festive Case
|– Custom explosion and sounds
|No
|Glorious Subspace Tripmine
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
10. War Horn
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Trumpet
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animation
|Yes
|Megaphone
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animation
|Yes
|Air Horn
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animation
|Yes
|Mammoth Horn
|Common
|Purchase Festive Skin Case (249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|No
|–
|Glorious War Horn
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
11. Warpstone
|Icon
|Utility Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|–
|Unstable Warpstone
|Rare
|Reach Tier 70 in the Prime Battle Pass
|N/A
|Yes
|–
|Glorious Warpstone
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
That concludes our Rivals Utility Skins list. We will update this list when the new skins are released in future updates.