Roblox Rivals: All Utility Skins (November 2025)

Skins are cosmetic items that enhance the appearance of your Utilities with unique designs. The Skins also offer custom sounds, animations, and other effects to the items. Each Utility has multiple skins in Rivals, which have different rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Common, and Rare. This article lists all the Rivals Utility skins, along with their details.

How to Get Utility Skins in Rivals?

There are several ways to obtain Utility skins in Rivals: opening cases, purchasing from the ranked shop, and buying bundles. Some are available temporarily, usually during an event’s duration, whereas others are available permanently. You can purchase them with Keys or Robux. Additionally, you can get some permanent skins by completing their designated quests.

That said, below is the list of all skins for each Utility, along with their details. The list includes all currently available and unavailable skins.

List and Details of All Rivals Utility Skins

Here is the list and details of all Rivals Utility Skins:

1. Flashbang

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Disco Ball Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom explosions

– Custom sounds

– Custom animations

– Custom flash Yes Camera Legendary Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom explosions

– Custom sounds

– Custom animations

– Custom flash Yes Lightbulb Common Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds

– Custom animations Yes Skullbang Common Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux) – Custom animations Yes Shining Star Rare Purchase Festive Skin Case – Custom sounds

– Custom animations No Pixel Flashbang Legendary Purchase the Pixel Bundle (888 Robux) – Custom explosions

– Custom sounds

– Custom animation

– Custom flash Yes Glorious Flashbang Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop – Yes

2. Freeze Ray

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Temporal Ray Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and effects Yes Bubble Ray Rare Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and effects Yes Gum Ray Rare Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and effects Yes Spider Ray Legendary Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux) – Custom sounds, effects, and animation Yes Wrapped Freeze Ray Common Purchase Festive Skin Case – Custom sounds and effects No Glorious Freeze Ray Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

3. Grenade

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Whoopee Cushion Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom sound, explosion, and animation Yes Water Balloon Rare Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom sound, explosion, and animation Yes Dynamite Common Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sound, explosion, and animation Yes Soul Grenade Legendary Purchase a time-limited Spooky Festive Case (249 Robux) – Custom sound and explosion Yes Jingle Grenade Rare Purchase Festive Case – Custom sound, explosion, and animation No Keynade Mythical Purchase the Ultra Key bundle – Custom sound and animation Yes Glorious Grenade Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

4. Jump Pad

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Trampoline Common Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Bounce House Rare Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Shady Chicken Sandwich Rare Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Glorious Jump Pad Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

5. Medikit

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Sandwich Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom sound and animation Yes Laptop Legendary Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom sound and animation Yes Medkitty Legendary Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animation Yes Bucket of Candy Legnedary Purchase a limited-time Spooky Skin Case – Custom sounds and animation Yes Milk & Cookies Legendary Purchase Festive Skin Case – Custom sounds and animation No Briefcase Rare Purchase the Medikit Bundle (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animation Yes Glorious Medikit Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

6. Molotov

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Coffee Common Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) N/A Yes Torch Common Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) N/A Yes Lava Lamp Rare Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and effects Yes Vexed Candle Legendary Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case Custom sounds and effects Yes Hot Coals Legendary Purchase a Festive Skin Case Custom sounds, animation, and effects No – Glorious Molotov Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

7. Satchel

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Advanced Satchel Rare Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and explosions Yes Notebook Satchel Common Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and explosions Yes Bag O’ Money Common Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and explosions Yes Suspicious Gift Common Purchase a Festive Skin Case N/A No Glorious Satchel Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

8. Smoke Grenade

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Emoji Cloud Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom effects and animation Yes Balance Common Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom effects and animation Yes Hourglass Rare Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom effects and animation Yes Eyeball Legendary Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux) – Custom effects and animation Yes Snowglobe Rare Purchase Festive Skin Case – Custom effects and animation No Glorious Smoke Grenade Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop – N/A Yes

9. Subspace Tripmine

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Don’t Press Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom explosions and sounds Yes Spring Rare Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom explosions and sounds Yes DIY Tripmine Common Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) N/A Yes Trick or Treat Common Purchase a limited Spooky Skin Case – Custom explosion and sounds Yes Dev-in-the-Box Legendary Purchase Festive Case – Custom explosion and sounds No Glorious Subspace Tripmine Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

10. War Horn

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Trumpet Rare Purchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animation Yes Megaphone Common Purchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animation Yes Air Horn Rare Purchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animation Yes Mammoth Horn Common Purchase Festive Skin Case (249 Robux) – Custom sounds No – Glorious War Horn Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

11. Warpstone

Icon Utility Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? – Unstable Warpstone Rare Reach Tier 70 in the Prime Battle Pass N/A Yes – Glorious Warpstone Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

That concludes our Rivals Utility Skins list. We will update this list when the new skins are released in future updates.