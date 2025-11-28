Home » Gaming » Roblox Rivals: All Utility Skins (November 2025)

Roblox Rivals: All Utility Skins (November 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We updated this Rivals Utility skins list on November 26, 2025.

Skins are cosmetic items that enhance the appearance of your Utilities with unique designs. The Skins also offer custom sounds, animations, and other effects to the items. Each Utility has multiple skins in Rivals, which have different rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Common, and Rare. This article lists all the Rivals Utility skins, along with their details.

Rivals Utility Skins

How to Get Utility Skins in Rivals?

There are several ways to obtain Utility skins in Rivals: opening cases, purchasing from the ranked shop, and buying bundles. Some are available temporarily, usually during an event’s duration, whereas others are available permanently. You can purchase them with Keys or Robux. Additionally, you can get some permanent skins by completing their designated quests.

That said, below is the list of all skins for each Utility, along with their details. The list includes all currently available and unavailable skins.

List and Details of All Rivals Utility Skins

Here is the list and details of all Rivals Utility Skins:

1. Flashbang

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Disco Balls Rivals Utility skinsDisco BallLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom explosions
– Custom sounds
– Custom animations
– Custom flash		Yes
Camera rivals utility skinsCameraLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom explosions
– Custom sounds
– Custom animations
– Custom flash 		Yes
lightbulb rivals utility skinsLightbulbCommonPurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds
– Custom animations		Yes
Skullbang rivals utility skinsSkullbangCommonPurchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux)– Custom animationsYes
Shining Star Rivals utility skinsShining StarRarePurchase Festive Skin Case– Custom sounds
– Custom animations 		No
pixel flashbang rivals utility skinsPixel FlashbangLegendaryPurchase the Pixel Bundle (888 Robux)– Custom explosions
– Custom sounds
– Custom animation
– Custom flash		Yes
Glorious Flashbang Rivals utility skinGlorious FlashbangCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopYes

2. Freeze Ray

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
temporal ray rivals utility skinTemporal RayLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and effectsYes
bubble ray rivals utility skinsBubble RayRarePurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and effectsYes
gum ray rivals utility skinGum RayRarePurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and effectsYes
spider ray rivals utility skinSpider RayLegendaryPurchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux)– Custom sounds, effects, and animationYes
wrapped freeze ray rivals utility skinWrapped Freeze RayCommonPurchase Festive Skin Case– Custom sounds and effectsNo
glorious freeze ray rivals utility skinGlorious Freeze RayCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

3. Grenade

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Whoopee Cushion rivals utility skinWhoopee CushionLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom sound, explosion, and animationYes
Water balloon Rivals utility skinWater BalloonRarePurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom sound, explosion, and animationYes
Dynamite rivals utility skinDynamiteCommonPurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom sound, explosion, and animationYes
soul grenade rivals utility skinSoul GrenadeLegendaryPurchase a time-limited Spooky Festive Case (249 Robux)– Custom sound and explosionYes
Jingle Grenade Rivals utility skinJingle GrenadeRarePurchase Festive Case– Custom sound, explosion, and animationNo
Keynade rivals utility skinKeynadeMythicalPurchase the Ultra Key bundle– Custom sound and animationYes
Glorious grenade rivals utility skinGlorious GrenadeCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

4. Jump Pad

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Trampoline Rivals Utility SkinsTrampolineCommonPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom soundsYes
Bounce House Rivals Utility SkinBounce HouseRarePurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom soundsYes
Shady Sandwich rivals utility skinShady Chicken SandwichRarePurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom soundsYes
Glorious Jump Pad Rivals Utility SkinGlorious Jump PadCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

5. Medikit

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Sandwich Rivals utility skinSandwichLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom sound and animationYes
Laptop rivals utility skinLaptopLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom sound and animationYes
Medkitty rivals utility skinMedkittyLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and animationYes
Bucket O' Candy Rivals utility skinBucket of CandyLegnedaryPurchase a limited-time Spooky Skin Case– Custom sounds and animationYes
Milk and Cookie Rivals utility skinMilk & CookiesLegendaryPurchase Festive Skin Case– Custom sounds and animationNo
Briefcase Rivals utility skinBriefcaseRarePurchase the Medikit Bundle (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and animationYes
Glorious Medikit rivals utility skinGlorious MedikitCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

Also Read:

6. Molotov

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Coffee Rivals utility skinCoffeeCommonPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)N/AYes
Torch Rivals Utility SkinTorchCommonPurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)N/AYes
Lava Lamp rivals utility skinLava LampRarePurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and effectsYes
vexed candleVexed CandleLegendaryPurchase a limited Spooky Skin CaseCustom sounds and effectsYes
Hot RivalsHot CoalsLegendaryPurchase a Festive Skin CaseCustom sounds, animation, and effectsNo
Glorious MolotovCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

7. Satchel

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Advanced SatchelAdvanced SatchelRarePurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and explosionsYes
Notebook SatchelNotebook SatchelCommonPurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and explosionsYes
bag O' MoneyBag O’ MoneyCommonPurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and explosionsYes
Suspicious GiftSuspicious GiftCommonPurchase a Festive Skin CaseN/ANo
glorious satchelGlorious SatchelCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

8. Smoke Grenade

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Emoji Cloud Rivals Utility SkinEmoji CloudLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom effects and animationYes
Balance Rivals utility skinBalanceCommonPurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom effects and animationYes
Hourglass Rivals utility skinHourglassRarePurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom effects and animationYes
eyeball Rivals utility skinEyeballLegendaryPurchase a limited Spooky Skin Case (249 Robux)– Custom effects and animationYes
Snowglobe Rivals Utility skinSnowglobeRarePurchase Festive Skin Case– Custom effects and animationNo
Glorious Smoke GrenadeGlorious Smoke GrenadeCommonPurchase from the Ranked Shop– N/AYes

9. Subspace Tripmine

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Don't Press RivalsDon’t PressLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom explosions and soundsYes
Spring rivalsSpringRarePurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom explosions and soundsYes
DIY TripmineDIY TripmineCommonPurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)N/AYes
Trick or treat rivals utility skinTrick or TreatCommonPurchase a limited Spooky Skin Case– Custom explosion and soundsYes
dev in the boxDev-in-the-BoxLegendaryPurchase Festive Case– Custom explosion and soundsNo
Glorious subspace tripmineGlorious Subspace TripmineCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

10. War Horn

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
TrumpetTrumpetRarePurchase Skin Case 1 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and animationYes
MegaphoneMegaphoneCommonPurchase Skin Case 2 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and animationYes
Air HornAir HornRarePurchase Skin Case 3 (249 Robux)– Custom sounds and animationYes
Mammoth HornMammoth HornCommonPurchase Festive Skin Case (249 Robux)– Custom soundsNo
Glorious War HornCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

11. Warpstone

IconUtility SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Unstable WarpstoneRareReach Tier 70 in the Prime Battle PassN/AYes
Glorious WarpstoneCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

That concludes our Rivals Utility Skins list. We will update this list when the new skins are released in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Roblox The Forge Codes (November 2025)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Zero Hour Event: Release Date and Countdown

Fortnite Chapter 7 Tsunami Drop – Battle Bus Replacement Explained

Brookhaven Rags to Riches Update: Release Date and Countdown

When and Where to Watch Yuki’s Revenge in Fortnite

Roblox Slap Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Evade – Is There an Admin Abuse Event?

Roblox Build a Waterslide Codes (November 2025)

Evade Thanksgiving Sale Update Release Date and Countdown

Adopt Me Winter Rolls In Update Release Date and Countdown