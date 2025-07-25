Roblox Rivals Jump Pad Guide – All Jump Shard Locations

While the core mechanics of Roblox Rivals revolve around guns, you also get various utility items that aid you during combat. The Jump Pad is one such item that can give you an edge and let you take out your opponents swiftly. However, getting a jump pad is not an easy task. You must collect nine Jump Shards to add the jump pad to your arsenal. Follow our Rivals Jump Pad guide to find all the shards and craft this item.

What is Jump Pad in Rivals

Jump Pad is a defensive utility item in Rivals that can be used to jump high up in the air after placing it down. You can use it to either jump over obstacles or reach places that are impossible to do with the regular jump in the game. To do so, simply equip the Jump Pad, place it down wherever you like, and then move over it to use the ‘super jump’.

You can also use the jump pad to stop enemies from rushing you. This can be done by placing a Jump Pad around the corners or inside the doorways. However, note that the item affects both you and the enemies, and hence can be used by everyone.

All Jump Shard Locations in Rivals

Now that you know what the Jump Pad does in Rivals, it is time to tell you how to unlock it. As stated, you need to collect nine Jump Shards if you wish to add this item to your inventory. Now, the Jump Shards and hidden across the maps, making it challenging to reach every one of them. Fortunately, you can get three shards in the main lobby itself. Below, we have listed all the locations where you can get the Jump Shards.

1. In the Weapons Room

The first Jump Shard can be found right inside the Weapons Room. To find it, simply go towards the stack of boxes across the NPC and look behind them. You can simply walk into the shard to collect it. Once done, the game will notify you about how many shards you currently have.

2. Behind the Winstreaks Leaderboard

The next Jump Shard is right behind the Winstreak Leaderboard in the main lobby. Just squeeze behind it and jump to climb the arm. You can then just walk into the shard to collect it.

3. Near the 3v3 Duels

The third Jump Shard can be found near the 3v3 portals. Simply go to the Duels section and look carefully. You will see the blue shard near the wall.

4. Construction

To get the next Jump Shard, you must load the Construction map and try reaching the very top of the crane. Note that you cannot collect the shard in a private server, so you must jump into a public lobby and try to get this map for a match. The hard is at the very end of the crane.

5. Bridge

For the next Jump Shard, you must load the Bridge map and get on top of the third tower on the right side. This can be quite a challenge if you are against an enemy.

6. Docks

You can find another Jump Shard when you load the Docks map and check behind the Green Crates.

7. Station

For the next Jump Shard, you must enter the Station map and start heading towards the white house. Next, look for the corner next to the house to find a shard.

8. Onyx

To get this Jump Shard, you must jump into the lava. Simply load the Onyx map and look carefully. You will find a Jump Shard glimmering in the lava.

9. Crossroads

The final Jump Shard can be found on the Crossroads map. To get it, you must look for the black castle and then for the grey rock beside it. Since the map is quite big, this will take some time.

This brings us to the end of your Rivals Jump Pad guide. We hope that you found it useful and were able to find all the Jump Shards.