Home » Gaming » Roblox Rivals: All Melee Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Roblox Rivals: All Melee Weapons Skins (December 2025)

by Acharya Nidesh
written by Acharya Nidesh 0 comment

Update: We last updated this Rivals Melee Weapons skins list on December 1st, 025.

Rivals offers multiple skins for all Melee weapons. They come in three rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Rare, and Common, with Legendary being the rarest. You can obtain them by opening various cases in-game, and some are also available from Key bundles. This article lists all the Rivals Melee Weapons skins, along with the ways of obtaining them.

How to get Melee Weapons Skins in Rivals?

You can get Melee Weapons skins from the in-game shop by purchasing skin cases, Key bundles, and buying from the Daily Shop and Ranked Shop. It costs Robux to purchase the Key bundles, skin cases, and skins from the Daily Shop. On the other hand, you can spend Glory Points to buy skins from the Ranked Shop.

Some skins are temporary and can be obtained by purchasing time-limited bundles. The developers release them when launching a new event, and they will be available for a fixed duration. That said, below is the list of all skins, their rarity, and how to get them.

List of Rivals Melee Weapons Skins

Below is the list of all Rivals Melee Weapons skins for each weapon, effects, and their availability:

1. Battle Axe

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
The Shred Rivals Melee Weapons skinsThe ShredLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and animationsYes
Cerulean Axe Rivals Melee weapons skinsCerulean AxeRarePurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and animationsYes
Ban Axe Rivals Melee Weapons skinsBan AxeCommonPurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Nordic Axe Rivals Melee Weapons skinsNordic AxeCommonPurchase Festive Skin CaseN/ANo
Glorious Battle Axe Rivals Melee weapons skinsGlorious Battle AxeCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

2. Chainsaw

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Blobsaw rivals melee weapons skinsBlobsawRarePurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Handsaws rivals melee weapons skinsHandsawsLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom animationsYes
Mega Drill rivals melee weapons skinsMega DrillLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and animationsYes
Buzzsaw rivals Melee weapons skinsBuzzsawLegendaryPurchase Spooky Skin Case– Custom animationsNo
Festive Buzzsaw rivals melee weapons skinsFestive BuzzsawLegendaryPurchase Festive Skin Case– Custom AnimationsYes
Glorious Chainsaw rivals melee weapons skinsGlorious ChainsawCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

Also Read:

3. Fists

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Boxing Gloves Melee weapons skinsBoxing GlovesRarePurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Brass Knuckle rivals melee weapons skinsBrass KnucklesCommonPurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Fists of Hurt Rivals Melee weapons skinsFists of HurtRarePurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom animations and soundsYes
Pumpkin class melee weapons skinsPumpkin ClawsCommonPurchase Spooky Skin CaseN/ANo
Festive Fists Rivals melee weapons skinsFestive FistsCommonPurchase Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
Glorious FistsGlorious FistsCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

4. Katana

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Saber rivals melee weapons skinsSaberLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom sounds and animationsYes
Lightning boltLightning BoltRarePurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom soundsYes
Stellar KatanaStellar KatanaRarePurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom effects and soundsYes
Devil's TridentDevil’s TridentRarePurchase Spooky Skin Case
N/A		No
2025 Katana2025 KatanaRarePurchase Festive Skin CaseN/A Yes
Pixel KatanaPixel KatanaLegendaryBuy the Pixel Bundle
(888 Robux)		– Custom animation and soundsYes
KeytanaKeytanaMythicalLegendary Key Bundle– Custom animation, sounds, flashy effects, and special trialNo (Removed from the bundle)
Arch katanaArch KatanaMythicalReward to players who achieved Archnemesis rank in the Ranked game mode of season 0– Custom sounds and animationsNo
Glorious KatanaGlorious KatanaCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

5. Knife

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Chancla melee weapons skinsChanclaCommonPurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Karambit melee weapons skinsKarambitLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom animationsYes
Balisong Melee weapons skinsBalisongLegendaryPurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom animationsYes
Machete Melee weapons skinsMacheteCommonPurchase Spooky Skin CaseN/ANo
Candy Cane melee weapons skinsCandy CaneLegendaryPurchase Festive Skin Case– Custom animationsYes
Glorious Knife melee weapons skinsGlorious KnifeCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

6. Riot Shield

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Door melee weapons skinsDoorCommonPurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Energy Shield melee weapons skinsEnergy ShieldRarePurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
masterpiece melee weaponsMasterpieceRarePurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Sled Melee weapons skinsSledCommonPurchase Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
Glorious Riot ShieldCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

7. Scythe

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Scythe of the DeathScythe of DeathRarePurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Anchor AnchorRarePurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
Sakura ScytheSakura ScytheRarePurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		N/AYes
bat ScytheBat ScytheRarePurchase Spooky Skin Case– Custom soundsNo
Cyro ScytheCyro ScytheRarePurchase Festive Skin CaseN/AYes
KeytheKeytheMythicalLegendary Bundle– Custom sounds, Special Trail, and Flashy effectsNo (Removed from the bundle)
Glorious ScytheGlorious ScytheCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes
Bug NetBug NetSecretReport a major bugN/AYes (Awarded at the start of each month)

8. Shovel

IconMelee Weapons SkinsRarityHow to GetEffectsCurrently Available?
Plastic ShovelPlastic ShovelRarePurchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)		– Custom effectsYes
garden shovelGarden ShovelRarePurchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)		– Custom effectsYes
PaintbrushPaintrbushRarePurchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)		– Custom effectsYes
Pumpkin CarverPumpkin CarverRare
Purchase Spooky
Skin Case		– Custom effectsNo
Snow shovelSnow ShovelRarePurchase Festive Skin Case– Custom effectsYes
Glorious ShovelGlorious ShovelCommonPurchase from the Ranked ShopN/AYes

That concludes our Rivals Melee Weapons skins article. We will update this list when the developers debut new skins in future updates.

Nidesh Acharya is a gaming writer at TechWiser, covering guides and news on several Roblox experiences. While not writing, you can find him watching videos on geopolitics, reading books, expanding his Philosophical Knowledge, watching movies, and writing poetry and fiction.

You may also like

Roblox Rivals: All Secondary Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Raise Animals Lasso Tier List (December 2025)

How to Use Drivable Reboot Van in Fortnite Chapter 7?...

How to Self-Revive in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1

How to Get Victory Umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 7?

Plants vs Brainrots Christmas Event Guide

All Totems in The Forge Roblox

All Potions in The Forge Roblox

How to Get Silly Fun Happy Rod in Fisch?

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass: All Skins and...