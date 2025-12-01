Roblox Rivals: All Melee Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this Rivals Melee Weapons skins list on December 1st, 025.
Rivals offers multiple skins for all Melee weapons. They come in three rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Rare, and Common, with Legendary being the rarest. You can obtain them by opening various cases in-game, and some are also available from Key bundles. This article lists all the Rivals Melee Weapons skins, along with the ways of obtaining them.
How to get Melee Weapons Skins in Rivals?
You can get Melee Weapons skins from the in-game shop by purchasing skin cases, Key bundles, and buying from the Daily Shop and Ranked Shop. It costs Robux to purchase the Key bundles, skin cases, and skins from the Daily Shop. On the other hand, you can spend Glory Points to buy skins from the Ranked Shop.
Some skins are temporary and can be obtained by purchasing time-limited bundles. The developers release them when launching a new event, and they will be available for a fixed duration. That said, below is the list of all skins, their rarity, and how to get them.
List of Rivals Melee Weapons Skins
Below is the list of all Rivals Melee Weapons skins for each weapon, effects, and their availability:
1. Battle Axe
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|The Shred
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animations
|Yes
|Cerulean Axe
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animations
|Yes
|Ban Axe
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Nordic Axe
|Common
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Glorious Battle Axe
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
2. Chainsaw
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Blobsaw
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Handsaws
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations
|Yes
|Mega Drill
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animations
|Yes
|Buzzsaw
|Legendary
|Purchase Spooky Skin Case
|– Custom animations
|No
|Festive Buzzsaw
|Legendary
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|– Custom Animations
|Yes
|Glorious Chainsaw
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
3. Fists
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Boxing Gloves
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Brass Knuckles
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Fists of Hurt
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations and sounds
|Yes
|Pumpkin Claws
|Common
|Purchase Spooky Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Festive Fists
|Common
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Glorious Fists
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
4. Katana
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Saber
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds and animations
|Yes
|Lightning Bolt
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom sounds
|Yes
|Stellar Katana
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom effects and sounds
|Yes
|Devil’s Trident
|Rare
|Purchase Spooky Skin Case
N/A
|No
|2025 Katana
|Rare
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Pixel Katana
|Legendary
|Buy the Pixel Bundle
(888 Robux)
|– Custom animation and sounds
|Yes
|Keytana
|Mythical
|Legendary Key Bundle
|– Custom animation, sounds, flashy effects, and special trial
|No (Removed from the bundle)
|Arch Katana
|Mythical
|Reward to players who achieved Archnemesis rank in the Ranked game mode of season 0
|– Custom sounds and animations
|No
|Glorious Katana
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
5. Knife
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Chancla
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Karambit
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations
|Yes
|Balisong
|Legendary
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom animations
|Yes
|Machete
|Common
|Purchase Spooky Skin Case
|N/A
|No
|Candy Cane
|Legendary
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|– Custom animations
|Yes
|Glorious Knife
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
6. Riot Shield
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Door
|Common
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Energy Shield
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Masterpiece
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Sled
|Common
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|–
|Glorious Riot Shield
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
7. Scythe
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Scythe of Death
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Anchor
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Sakura Scythe
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|N/A
|Yes
|Bat Scythe
|Rare
|Purchase Spooky Skin Case
|– Custom sounds
|No
|Cyro Scythe
|Rare
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|N/A
|Yes
|Keythe
|Mythical
|Legendary Bundle
|– Custom sounds, Special Trail, and Flashy effects
|No (Removed from the bundle)
|Glorious Scythe
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
|Bug Net
|Secret
|Report a major bug
|N/A
|Yes (Awarded at the start of each month)
8. Shovel
|Icon
|Melee Weapons Skins
|Rarity
|How to Get
|Effects
|Currently Available?
|Plastic Shovel
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 1
(249 Robux)
|– Custom effects
|Yes
|Garden Shovel
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 2
(249 Robux)
|– Custom effects
|Yes
|Paintrbush
|Rare
|Purchase Skin Case 3
(249 Robux)
|– Custom effects
|Yes
|Pumpkin Carver
|Rare
Purchase Spooky
Skin Case
|– Custom effects
|No
|Snow Shovel
|Rare
|Purchase Festive Skin Case
|– Custom effects
|Yes
|Glorious Shovel
|Common
|Purchase from the Ranked Shop
|N/A
|Yes
That concludes our Rivals Melee Weapons skins article. We will update this list when the developers debut new skins in future updates.