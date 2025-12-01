Roblox Rivals: All Melee Weapons Skins (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this Rivals Melee Weapons skins list on December 1st, 025.

Rivals offers multiple skins for all Melee weapons. They come in three rarities: Legendary, Mythical, Rare, and Common, with Legendary being the rarest. You can obtain them by opening various cases in-game, and some are also available from Key bundles. This article lists all the Rivals Melee Weapons skins, along with the ways of obtaining them.

How to get Melee Weapons Skins in Rivals?

You can get Melee Weapons skins from the in-game shop by purchasing skin cases, Key bundles, and buying from the Daily Shop and Ranked Shop. It costs Robux to purchase the Key bundles, skin cases, and skins from the Daily Shop. On the other hand, you can spend Glory Points to buy skins from the Ranked Shop.

Some skins are temporary and can be obtained by purchasing time-limited bundles. The developers release them when launching a new event, and they will be available for a fixed duration. That said, below is the list of all skins, their rarity, and how to get them.

List of Rivals Melee Weapons Skins

Below is the list of all Rivals Melee Weapons skins for each weapon, effects, and their availability:

1. Battle Axe

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? The Shred Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animations Yes Cerulean Axe Rare Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animations Yes Ban Axe Common Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Nordic Axe Common Purchase Festive Skin Case N/A No Glorious Battle Axe Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

2. Chainsaw

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Blobsaw Rare Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Handsaws Legendary Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom animations Yes Mega Drill Legendary Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animations Yes Buzzsaw Legendary Purchase Spooky Skin Case – Custom animations No Festive Buzzsaw Legendary Purchase Festive Skin Case – Custom Animations Yes Glorious Chainsaw Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

Also Read:

3. Fists

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Boxing Gloves Rare Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Brass Knuckles Common Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Fists of Hurt Rare Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom animations and sounds Yes Pumpkin Claws Common Purchase Spooky Skin Case N/A No Festive Fists Common Purchase Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Glorious Fists Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

4. Katana

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Saber Legendary Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds and animations Yes Lightning Bolt Rare Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom sounds Yes Stellar Katana Rare Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom effects and sounds Yes Devil’s Trident Rare Purchase Spooky Skin Case

N/A No 2025 Katana Rare Purchase Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Pixel Katana Legendary Buy the Pixel Bundle

(888 Robux) – Custom animation and sounds Yes Keytana Mythical Legendary Key Bundle – Custom animation, sounds, flashy effects, and special trial No (Removed from the bundle) Arch Katana Mythical Reward to players who achieved Archnemesis rank in the Ranked game mode of season 0 – Custom sounds and animations No Glorious Katana Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

5. Knife

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Chancla Common Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Karambit Legendary Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom animations Yes Balisong Legendary Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom animations Yes Machete Common Purchase Spooky Skin Case N/A No Candy Cane Legendary Purchase Festive Skin Case – Custom animations Yes Glorious Knife Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

6. Riot Shield

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Door Common Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Energy Shield Rare Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Masterpiece Rare Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Sled Common Purchase Festive Skin Case N/A Yes – Glorious Riot Shield Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

7. Scythe

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Scythe of Death Rare Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Anchor Rare Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Sakura Scythe Rare Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) N/A Yes Bat Scythe Rare Purchase Spooky Skin Case – Custom sounds No Cyro Scythe Rare Purchase Festive Skin Case N/A Yes Keythe Mythical Legendary Bundle – Custom sounds, Special Trail, and Flashy effects No (Removed from the bundle) Glorious Scythe Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes Bug Net Secret Report a major bug N/A Yes (Awarded at the start of each month)

8. Shovel

Icon Melee Weapons Skins Rarity How to Get Effects Currently Available? Plastic Shovel Rare Purchase Skin Case 1

(249 Robux) – Custom effects Yes Garden Shovel Rare Purchase Skin Case 2

(249 Robux) – Custom effects Yes Paintrbush Rare Purchase Skin Case 3

(249 Robux) – Custom effects Yes Pumpkin Carver Rare

Purchase Spooky

Skin Case – Custom effects No Snow Shovel Rare Purchase Festive Skin Case – Custom effects Yes Glorious Shovel Common Purchase from the Ranked Shop N/A Yes

That concludes our Rivals Melee Weapons skins article. We will update this list when the developers debut new skins in future updates.