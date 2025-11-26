Roblox Rivals Melee Weapons Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We updated this Rivals Melee Weapons tier list on November 25, 2025.

The Roblox experience, Rivals, is a first-person shooter game that allows you to use various types of weapons. If you want some close combat action, the game offers several Melee weapons. There are a total of eight Melee weapons, each with its own different playstyle. This Rivals Melee Weapons tier list ranks all of them into different tiers based on their performance in-game.

Rivals Melee Weapons Tier List: Best Melees Ranked

We’ve categorised eight Rivals Melees Weapons into four tiers: SS, S, A, B, and C. The SS-tier offers the most overpowered weapons you can use in the game currently. The Weapons in the latter tiers are progressively less powerful, with the weakest ones being in the C-tier. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Melee Weapons SS Chainsaw, Scythe S Knife A Fists, Trowel B Katana, Riot Shield C Battle Axe

Breakdown of Rivals Melee Weapons Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Rivals Melee Weapons are the best ones you can use. They can deal serious damage and help you escape when things get rough. Here are their details: Icon, Weapons, Cost, Abilities, Stats

Icon Weapons Cost Abilities Stats Chainsaw 15 Keys – Rush towards opponents at high speed, dealing great damage – Movement speed: -10%

– Damage: 60

– Cooldown: 0.60 seconds

– Reach: 6

– Ammo: 150

– Ability Speed Boost: 85%

– Ability DPS: 180 Scythe 40 Keys – Dash towards any intended direction – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage: 35

– Cooldown: 0.70 seconds

– Reach: 6

– Dash Cooldown: 4 seconds

Chainsaw deals the most damage of all Melee Weapons. You can eliminate any opponent with three hits using its ability. The Weapon also grants a high movement speed buff while the ability is active.

Similarly, Scythe is another Weapon that has earned its position in the top tier. Its dashing ability can help you escape from sticky situations or get near opponents. You can also deal decent damage with this Melee if you’re unable to use your primary or secondary Weapons.

2. S Tier

Knife is the only S-tier Weapon in this tier list. It can be one of the most overpowered Weapons, if you become adept at using it, which requires much practice. You can use its ability to backstab enemies, instantly killing them. The Weapon also provides a movement speed boost, fitting for players who enjoy fast-paced gameplay. Here are its details:

Icon Weapon Cost Abilities Stats Knife 20 Keys – Backstab enemies to insta-kill – Movement speed: +10%

– Damage: 40

– Cooldown: 0.60 seconds

– Reach: 6

– Heavy Damage: 40

– Heavy Cooldown: 1.25 seconds

– Heavy Reach: 7

– Critical Hit Multiplier: 3.75

3. A Tier

The A-tier Weapons are decent choices, but they won’t help you eliminate players. Fists and a Trowel are the two Melee Weapons in this tier. Fists allow you to jump twice in the air, which is solid for movement and dodging enemies’ attacks. The Trowel enables you to defend yourself by building walls. You can also throw bricks up to a certain distance to build walls from afar. Here are their details:

Icon Weapon Cost Abilities Stats Fists Free (Default) – Double jump in the air – Movement speed: +5%

– Double Jumps: 1

– Damage: 30

– Cooldown: 0.35 seconds

– Reach: 6 Trowel 200 Keys – Build walls to defend

– Throw bricks to build walls from a distance – Movement Speed: +10%

– Damage: 50

– Cooldown: 0.6 seconds

– Reach: 6

– Build cooldown: 4 seconds

– Build reach: 50

– Max bricks: 25

– Brick lifetime: 30 seconds

4. B Tier

The B-tier Rivals Melee Weapons are average. While they deal decent damage, they can be countered easily. They don’t boost your movement speed or help you collect kills. It is better to unlock SS, S, and A-tier Weapons than to use them. Here are the details:

Icon Weapon Cost Abilities Stats Katana 45 Keys – Can deflect bullets back to opponents – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage: 45

– Cooldown: 0.70 seconds

– Reach: 6

– Deflect cooldown: 4 seconds

– Deflect duration: 1 second Riot Shield 45 Keys – Can shove opponents, clearing your path

– Absorbs damage from most Weapons

– While unequipped, absorbs damage from behind – Movement speed: -10%

– Damage: 25

– Cooldown: 0.70 seconds

– Reach: 7

5. C Tier

The worst one is the C-tier of this Rivals Melee Weapons tier list. It’s better not to pick it for matches, as you won’t be able to kill many enemies. Here are its details:

Icon Weapon Cost Abilities Stats Battle Axe 50 Keys – Can spin attack to damage enemies

– Can knockback enemies – Movement speed: -10%

– Damage: 55

– Cooldown: 0.70 seconds

– Reach: 6

– Spin damage: 30

– Spin radius: 10

– Spin cooldown: 40 seconds

That concludes our Rivals Melee Weapons tier list. We will update it when the developers release new Melees or make changes to the existing ones.