Roblox Rivals Secondary Weapons Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this Rivals Secondary Weapons tier list on November 26th, 2025.

Secondary Weapons are your backup when there’s no time to reload your primary weapon. They are perfect for close-ranged combat when an opponent rushes you. So, selecting the best ones makes a huge difference. Rivals offers plenty of Secondary Weapons to choose from. We will rank them all in terms of damage and their reliability during matches in this Rivals Secondary Weapons tier list.

Rivals Secondary Weapons Tier List: Best Secondary Weapons Ranked

Rivals offers 11 Secondary Weapons, and Warper is one of the premium ones. You can get it by purchasing the Season 1 Bundle for 2,499 Robux. Except for Warper, we’ve ranked all Secondary Weapons into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers in this Rivals Secondary Weapons tier list. The SS-tier offers the most overpowered guns that can help you get many kills. On the other hand, the C-tier offers those that are not worth using in your matches. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Secondary Weapons SS Energy Pistols, Revolver S Uzi, Slingshot A Spray, Exogun B Handgun, Flaregun, Shorty C Dagger

Breakdown of Rivals Secondary Weapons Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier offers the best Secondary Weapons, which are as reliable as some of the primary weapons. They can help you get many kills and are fun to use. Here are their details:

Icon Secondary Weapons Cost Details Effects Energy Pistols 400 Keys – Shoots laser beams – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage: 2.4

– Cooldown: 0.03 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 1.25

– Ammo: Infinite Revolver 25 Keys – Can fan it to shoot the entire chamber – Movement speed: -5%

– Damage: 30 > 8

– Drop off: 75 > 200 studs

– Cooldown: 0.40 seconds

– Fan cooldown: 0.15 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 1.33 times

– Ammo: 36

– Magazine: 6

2. S Tier

The S-tier Secondary Weapons are currently the second-best. They help you get many kills, but have a few drawbacks that don’t make them SS-tier Weapons. Here are their details:

Icon Secondary Weapons Keys Details Stats Uzi 20 Keys – Automatic gun

– Slightly inaccurate

– Effective at really close range – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage 8 > 2

– Dropoff: 50 > 125 Studs

– Cooldown: 0.70 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 1.25 times

– Ammo: 30

– Magazine: 120 Slingshot 300 Keys – Fires balls that can bounce off walls

– High fire-rate

– Smaller hitbox – Movement speed: 5%

– Damage: 7

– Cooldown: 0.10 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 1.50 times

– Ammo: 75

3. A Tier

The A-tier of this Rivals Secondary Weapons tier list offers decent guns. However, they have annoying drawbacks. You might have to reload multiple times to kill enemies due to their low damage output. You can use them if you don’t have the ones in SS and S-tier unlocked. Here are their details:

Icon Secondary Weapons Cost Details Stats Spray 5 Keys – Fires a five-round burst

– Can counter Riot Shield and Katana – Movement speed: +5%

– Damage: 6 > 2

– Dropoff: 50 > 125 studs

– Cooldown: 0.30 seconds

– Burst: 5

– Burst delay: 0.04 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 1.25 times

– Ammo: 30

– Magazine: 90 Exogun 350 Keys – Deals splash damage

– Doesn’t require an accurate aim to deal damage – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage: 10 > 2

– Dropoff: 60 > 280 studs

– Splash radius: 6

– Cooldown: 0.28 seconds

– Ammo: 6

– Magazine: 28

4. B Tier

The B-tier Rivals Secondary Weapons are average. They provide more support than helping you accumulate kills. It’s best to avoid them if you have better guns, ranking at SS, S, or A tiers in this list. Here are the details of A-tier Secondary Weapons:

Icon Secondary Weapons Cost Details Stats Handgun Free – Can be used with projectile Primary Weapons, such as the Bow, RPG, and Grenade Launcher

– Can be used with short-range Primary Weapons, such as Shotgun and Flamethrower – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage: 12 > 3

– Dropoff: 50 > 125 Studs

– Cooldown: 0.13 seconds

Flaregun 10 Keys – Shoots a fireball that can deal burn damage – Movement speed: 10%

– Splash radius: 8

– Damage per second: 50

– Afterburn damage: 25

– Cooldown: 0.25 seconds

– Ammo: 1

– Magazine: 1 Shorty 20 Keys – Can deal serious damage in very close range – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage: 7.5×10 times > 2.5×10 times

– Dropoff: 7.5 > 25 Radius

– Cooldown: 0.12 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 1.50 times

– Ammo: 18

– Magazine; 2

5. C Tier

The C-tier offers the worst Secondary Weapon in Rivals. It’s best to avoid using them at all and prioritize unlocking the ones ranking in SS, S, or A tiers in this list. Here are the details:

Icon Secondary Weapon Costs Details Stats Dagger 30 Keys – Can double jump

– Throwable Weapon – Movement speed: +10%

– Double jumps: 1

– Damage: 20

– Cooldown: 0.60 seconds

– Burst: 2

– Burst delay: 0.15 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 2 times

– Ammo: 2

– Magazine: 60

That concludes our Rivals Secondary Weapons tier list. We will update this list when new Weapons are released or the developers make adjustments to existing ones.