Update: We last updated this Roblox Rivals Utilities tier list on November 25th, 2025.

Utilities give strategic advantages in Rivals’ matches. You can use them to move quickly, deal damage, heal yourself, and for other beneficial purposes. A total of 11 utilities are currently available to use in-game. We will rank all of them, based on their usefulness, movement boost, and damage, from the best to the worst, in this Rivals Utilities tier list.

Rivals Utilities Tier List: Best Utilities Ranked

We’ve categorized all currently available Rivals Utilities into five categories: SS, S, A, B, and C. You can find the most useful Utilities in the SS-tier, which also provides both damage and speed buffs. On the other hand, the C-tier ones don’t have any damage or buffs and offer less value in matches. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Utilities SS Subspace Tripmine, Medkit, Warpstone, Grenade S Molotov, War Horn A Satchel B Flashbang, Freeze Ray, Jump Pad C Smoke Grenade

Breakdown of the Rivals Utilities Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS-tier Rivals Utilities are awesome and offer high value in matches. They can move you quickly from one place to another, heal you, or deal a decent amount of damage. Subspace Tripmine, Medikit, Warpstone, and Grenade are the Utilities that fall under this tier.

Subspace Tripmine deals 149 explosion damage in a radius of 12. You can use two of them in a round. It is the most reliable Utility to overwhelm opponents due to its high AoE damage. Warpstone is a throwable item that teleports you to the spot where it lands. Medikit heals, allowing you to survive longer. Lastly, Grenade is the most reliable explosive, dealing 75 damage in a radius of 16. Here are the details:

Icon Utilities Cost Effects Stats Subspace Tripmine 250 Keys – Invisible explosive that deals damage and launches enemies into the air – Movement speed: No effect

– Explosion damage: 149

– Explosion radius: 12

– Cooldown: 0.50 seconds

– Ammo: 2 Medkit 300 Keys – Heals – Movement speed: -10%

– Cooldown: 90 seconds

– Heal: 70

– Quick heal: 25 Warpstone Reach Tier 70 in the Season Pass – Throw it and teleport to the spot where it lands

– Instant traveling can be risky if the enemy spots it while throwing – Movement speed: No effect

– Cooldown: 30 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 2 times Grenade

Free – Deals AoE damage – Movement speed: No effect

– Explosion damage; 75

– Explosion radius: 16

– Cooldown: 3 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 2 times

– Detonate delay: 2 seconds

2. S Tier

The S-tier Utilities are dependable when it comes to providing swift travel or dealing damage. While not as good as the SS-tier ones, they are better than all other Utilities in the game. Two items are listed in this tier: Molotov and War Horn.

Molotov can deal burn damage and splash damage. It can also set the ground and enemies on fire. After using it on enemies, you can swiftly kill. On the other hand, War Horn boosts your entire team’s movement speed, letting you cover the whole map in seconds. Here are their details:

Icon Utilities Cost Effects Stats Molotov 25 Keys – Deals splash and burn damage

– Sets fire on the ground for a certain duration.

– Sets enemies on fire – Movement speed: No effect

– Damage per second: 25

– Afterburn damage: 25

– Splash damage: 10

– Cooldown: 30 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 2 times

– Fire radius: 16

– Fire lifetime: 5 seconds War Horn 30 Keys – Boosts the speed of the entire team – Movement speed: No effect

– Speed boost: 30%

– Cooldown: 45 seconds

– Speed duration: 6 seconds

3. A Tier

Satchel is the only A-tier Utility in this Rivals Utilities tier list. It is a decent Utility that deals damage and can insta-kill enemies. You can use it to travel a significant distance by detonating it while standing behind it. However, doing so requires mastery of it. The Utility is not ideal for you if you don’t want to spend time mastering it. Those in the SS and S tiers are easy to use and offer better value in matches. Here are the details of Satchel:

Icon Utility Cost Effects Stats Satchel 30 Keys – Stick on walls to detonate

– Detonate or shoot it to cause a chain explosion

– Can stick to Riot Shields – Movement speed: No effect

– Explosion damage: 25

– Explosion radius: 16

– Cooldown: 0.5 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 2 times

– Ammo: 3

4. B Tier

The B-tier Utilities are average and can work to your advantage to some extent. You can use them to aid your attacks and cover short distances quickly. For instance, Flashbang can be useful in team-based matches as it blinds players for four seconds. It can also blind you if you throw it near yourself.

Freeze Ray freezes opponents, making them immobile. Lastly, you can use Jump Pad to jump into the air to get to high places. It can be best for your team; however, enemies can also use them.

Icon Utilities Cost Effects Stats Flashbang 15 Keys – Blings enemies – Movement speed: No effect

– Cooldown: 0.50 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 2 times

– Ammo: 2

– Blind duration: 3 seconds

– Detonate delay: 1.50 seconds Freeze Ray 45 Keys – Freezes opponents with splash – Movement speed: No effect

– Splash radius: 16

– Cooldown: 0.50 seconds

– Ammo: 1 Jump Pad Get by collecting 9 jump shards – Launches everyone into the air – Movement speed: No effect

– Cooldown: 0.50 seconds

– Ammo: 3

5. C Tier

Smoke Grenade is the only Utility to rank in the C-tier. It creates a smoke cloud that can block players’ vision, including your own and your teammates. You can also use it to extinguish flames caused by opponents. Here are its details:

Icon Utility Cost Effects Stats Smoke Grenade 10 Keys – Creates a smoke cloud that can extinguish fire – Movement speed: No effect

– Cooldown: 0.50 seconds

– Critical hit multiplier: 2 times

– Ammo: 3

– Smoke Radius: 24

– Smoke Lifetime: 15 seconds

That concludes our Rivals Utilities tier list. We will update it when the developers release a new Utility or modify existing ones in future updates.