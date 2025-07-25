Roblox Rivals Weapons Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated the Rivals Weapons Tier List with new weapons on July 25th, 2025.

Roblox Rivals has a decently big array of weapons that one can use to defeat the enemy. However, it is crucial to obtain the best weapon that the game has to offer if you wish to obtain an edge over others. This can be a complicated process thanks to the various stats of the guns. Hence, to make things easier to understand and follow, we have curated a Rivals Weapons Tier List to help you out.

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Rivals Weapons Tier List

Next, we will further break down the tier list and tell you what each weapon has to offer. This will help you make your own choice when picking up a gun for a fight.

S-Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Damage Critical Hit Multiplier Cooldown Movement Speed Weapon-specific Stat Assault Rifle Primary 13 -> 3 x1.25 0.11s -10% Sniper Primary 50 x3.00 1.50s -15% Burst Rifle Primary 20 -> 5 x1.25 0.06s -10% – Burst – 3

– Burst Delay – 0.07s Paintball Gun Primary 18.5 -> 5 x1.00 0.15 -10% Katana Melee 45 x1.50 0.70s Normal – Reach – 6

– Deflect Cooldown – 4.00s

– Deflect Duration – 1.00s Scythe Melee 35 N/A 0.70s Normal – Reach – 6

– Dash Cooldown – 4.00s

A-Tier Rivals Weapons

Weapon Type Damage Critical

Damage Multiplier Cooldown Movement Speed Weapon-specific Stat Flame Thrower Primary 8.5 (Direct) and 25 (Afterburn) N/A 0.15s Normal – Reach – 26

– Airblast Cooldown – 4.00s Shotgun Primary 7.15×10 x1.50 0.80s Normal Crossbow Primary 45 x1.67 1.00s +5% Revolver Secondary 30 x1.33 0.40s -5% – Fan Cooldown – 0.15s Slingshot Secondary 6 x1.25 0.10 +5% Energy Pistols Secondary 2.4 x1.25 0.03s +5% – Ammo – Infinite Medkit Utility N/A N/A 90s +10% – Heal – 75

– Quick Heal – 30 Molotov Utility 10 (Splash) and 25 (Burn) x2 30.00s Normal – Fire Radius – 16

– Fire Lifetime – 5.00s Grenade Utility 75 x1.50 30.00s Normal – Explosion Radius – 16

– Detonate Delay – 2.00s

B-Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Damage Critical Damage

Multiplier Cooldown Movement Speed Weapon-specific Stat Energy Rifle Primary 20 x1.25 0.30s Normal – Bounces – 2

– Ammo – Infinite Bow Primary 15 -> 72 x1.67 0.6s +5% – Afterburn Damage – 25 Uzi Secondary 8 x1.25 0.07s Normal Shorty Secondary 8×10 x1.50 0.12s Normal Flare Gun Secondary 40 x1.25 0.50s +10% – Afterburn Damge – 25 Daggers Secondary 15 x2.66 0.60s +10% – Double Jumps – 1

– Burst – 2

– Burst Delay – 0.15s Battle Axe Melee 55 N/A 0.70 -10% – Reach – 6

– Spin Damage – 40

– Spin Radius – 10

– Spin Cooldown – 4.00s Fists Melee 30 N/A 0.35s +5% – Double Jumps – 1

– Reach – 6 Riot Shield Melee 25 N/A 0.70s -10% – Reach – 7 War Horn Utility N/A N/A 45.00s Normal – Provides +35% movement speed to the team Freeze Ray Utility 0 N/A N/A Normal – Ammo – 1 Satchel Utility 25 x2.00 0.50s Normal – Explosion Radius – 16

– Ammo – 3

C-Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Damage Critical Damage

Multiplier Cooldown Movement Speed Weapon-specific Stat Gunblade Primary 40 (Gun mode) and 50 (Blade) x1.25 0.75s Normal – Blade Cooldown – 0.50s

– Blade Damage – 35

– Blade Reach – 8

– Dash Cooldown – 1.50s Grenade Launcher Primary 35 x2.29 0.60s -10% RPG Primary 50 x2 1.00s -10% Spray Secondary 6 -> 7.5 x1.25 0.4s +5% – Burst – 5

– Burst Delay – 0.04s Handgun Secondary 13 x1.25 0.13s Normal Knife Melee 40 x3.75 0.60s +10% – Heavy Damage – 40

Heavy Cooldown – 1.25s

Heavy Reach – 7 Chainsaw Melee 60 x1.50 0.60s -10% – Ability Speed Boost – +75%

– Ability DPS – 180 Jump Pad Utility N/A N/A 0.5s N/A Subspace Tripmine Utility 149 1.50 0.50s Normal – Explosion Radius – 12

D-Tier Weapons

Weapon Type Damage Critical

Damage

Multiplier Cooldown Movement

Speed Weapon-specific

Stat Minigun Primary 8 -> 4 x1.25 0.05s -25% – Charging Move Speed: -50% Exogun Secondary 10 x2.00 0.28s Normal Trowel Melee 50 x1.50 0.60s +10% – Build Cooldown – 4.00s

– Build Reach – 50

– Max Bricks – 25

– Brick Lifetime – 30.00s Smoke Grenade Utility 1 x2.00 0.50s Normal – Smoke Radius – 24

– Smoke Lifetime – 15.00s Flashbang Utility 1 x2.00 0.50s Normal – Blind Duration – 4.00s

– Detonate Delay – 1.50s

This brings us to the end of the Roblox Rivals Weapons Tier List article.