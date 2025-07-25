Roblox Rivals Weapons Tier List (July 2025)

Update: We last updated the Rivals Weapons Tier List with new weapons on July 25th, 2025.
Roblox Rivals has a decently big array of weapons that one can use to defeat the enemy. However, it is crucial to obtain the best weapon that the game has to offer if you wish to obtain an edge over others. This can be a complicated process thanks to the various stats of the guns. Hence, to make things easier to understand and follow, we have curated a Rivals Weapons Tier List to help you out.
Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.
Table of Contents
Best Rivals Weapons Tier List
Next, we will further break down the tier list and tell you what each weapon has to offer. This will help you make your own choice when picking up a gun for a fight.
S-Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Damage
|Critical Hit Multiplier
|Cooldown
|Movement Speed
|Weapon-specific Stat
|Assault Rifle
|Primary
|13 -> 3
|x1.25
|0.11s
|-10%
|Sniper
|Primary
|50
|x3.00
|1.50s
|-15%
|Burst Rifle
|Primary
|20 -> 5
|x1.25
|0.06s
|-10%
|– Burst – 3
– Burst Delay – 0.07s
|Paintball Gun
|Primary
|18.5 -> 5
|x1.00
|0.15
|-10%
|Katana
|Melee
|45
|x1.50
|0.70s
|Normal
|– Reach – 6
– Deflect Cooldown – 4.00s
– Deflect Duration – 1.00s
|Scythe
|Melee
|35
|N/A
|0.70s
|Normal
|– Reach – 6
– Dash Cooldown – 4.00s
A-Tier Rivals Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Damage
|Critical
Damage Multiplier
|Cooldown
|Movement Speed
|Weapon-specific Stat
|Flame Thrower
|Primary
|8.5 (Direct) and 25 (Afterburn)
|N/A
|0.15s
|Normal
|– Reach – 26
– Airblast Cooldown – 4.00s
|Shotgun
|Primary
|7.15×10
|x1.50
|0.80s
|Normal
|Crossbow
|Primary
|45
|x1.67
|1.00s
|+5%
|Revolver
|Secondary
|30
|x1.33
|0.40s
|-5%
|– Fan Cooldown – 0.15s
|Slingshot
|Secondary
|6
|x1.25
|0.10
|+5%
|Energy Pistols
|Secondary
|2.4
|x1.25
|0.03s
|+5%
|– Ammo – Infinite
|Medkit
|Utility
|N/A
|N/A
|90s
|+10%
|– Heal – 75
– Quick Heal – 30
|Molotov
|Utility
|10 (Splash) and 25 (Burn)
|x2
|30.00s
|Normal
|– Fire Radius – 16
– Fire Lifetime – 5.00s
|Grenade
|Utility
|75
|x1.50
|30.00s
|Normal
|– Explosion Radius – 16
– Detonate Delay – 2.00s
B-Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Damage
|Critical Damage
Multiplier
|Cooldown
|Movement Speed
|Weapon-specific Stat
|Energy Rifle
|Primary
|20
|x1.25
|0.30s
|Normal
|– Bounces – 2
– Ammo – Infinite
|Bow
|Primary
|15 -> 72
|x1.67
|0.6s
|+5%
|– Afterburn Damage – 25
|Uzi
|Secondary
|8
|x1.25
|0.07s
|Normal
|Shorty
|Secondary
|8×10
|x1.50
|0.12s
|Normal
|Flare Gun
|Secondary
|40
|x1.25
|0.50s
|+10%
|– Afterburn Damge – 25
|Daggers
|Secondary
|15
|x2.66
|0.60s
|+10%
|– Double Jumps – 1
– Burst – 2
– Burst Delay – 0.15s
|Battle Axe
|Melee
|55
|N/A
|0.70
|-10%
|– Reach – 6
– Spin Damage – 40
– Spin Radius – 10
– Spin Cooldown – 4.00s
|Fists
|Melee
|30
|N/A
|0.35s
|+5%
|– Double Jumps – 1
– Reach – 6
|Riot Shield
|Melee
|25
|N/A
|0.70s
|-10%
|– Reach – 7
|War Horn
|Utility
|N/A
|N/A
|45.00s
|Normal
|– Provides +35% movement speed to the team
|Freeze Ray
|Utility
|0
|N/A
|N/A
|Normal
|– Ammo – 1
|Satchel
|Utility
|25
|x2.00
|0.50s
|Normal
|– Explosion Radius – 16
– Ammo – 3
C-Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Damage
|Critical Damage
Multiplier
|Cooldown
|Movement Speed
|Weapon-specific Stat
|Gunblade
|Primary
|40 (Gun mode) and 50 (Blade)
|x1.25
|0.75s
|Normal
|– Blade Cooldown – 0.50s
– Blade Damage – 35
– Blade Reach – 8
– Dash Cooldown – 1.50s
|Grenade Launcher
|Primary
|35
|x2.29
|0.60s
|-10%
|RPG
|Primary
|50
|x2
|1.00s
|-10%
|Spray
|Secondary
|6 -> 7.5
|x1.25
|0.4s
|+5%
|– Burst – 5
– Burst Delay – 0.04s
|Handgun
|Secondary
|13
|x1.25
|0.13s
|Normal
|Knife
|Melee
|40
|x3.75
|0.60s
|+10%
|– Heavy Damage – 40
Heavy Cooldown – 1.25s
Heavy Reach – 7
|Chainsaw
|Melee
|60
|x1.50
|0.60s
|-10%
|– Ability Speed Boost – +75%
– Ability DPS – 180
|Jump Pad
|Utility
|N/A
|N/A
|0.5s
|N/A
|Subspace Tripmine
|Utility
|149
|1.50
|0.50s
|Normal
|– Explosion Radius – 12
D-Tier Weapons
|Weapon
|Type
|Damage
|Critical
Damage
Multiplier
|Cooldown
|Movement
Speed
|Weapon-specific
Stat
|Minigun
|Primary
|8 -> 4
|x1.25
|0.05s
|-25%
|– Charging Move Speed: -50%
|Exogun
|Secondary
|10
|x2.00
|0.28s
|Normal
|Trowel
|Melee
|50
|x1.50
|0.60s
|+10%
|– Build Cooldown – 4.00s
– Build Reach – 50
– Max Bricks – 25
– Brick Lifetime – 30.00s
|Smoke Grenade
|Utility
|1
|x2.00
|0.50s
|Normal
|– Smoke Radius – 24
– Smoke Lifetime – 15.00s
|Flashbang
|Utility
|1
|x2.00
|0.50s
|Normal
|– Blind Duration – 4.00s
– Detonate Delay – 1.50s
This brings us to the end of the Roblox Rivals Weapons Tier List article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it later when the developer adds new weapons to the game.