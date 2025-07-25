Home » Gaming » Roblox Rivals Weapons Tier List (July 2025)

Roblox Rivals Weapons Tier List (July 2025)

by Staff Writer
written by Staff Writer 0 comment

Update: We last updated the Rivals Weapons Tier List with new weapons on July 25th, 2025.

Roblox Rivals has a decently big array of weapons that one can use to defeat the enemy. However, it is crucial to obtain the best weapon that the game has to offer if you wish to obtain an edge over others. This can be a complicated process thanks to the various stats of the guns. Hence, to make things easier to understand and follow, we have curated a Rivals Weapons Tier List to help you out.

Rivals Weapons Tier List

Note: The tier list is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Rivals Weapons Tier List

Best Rivals Weapons Tier List

Next, we will further break down the tier list and tell you what each weapon has to offer. This will help you make your own choice when picking up a gun for a fight.

S-Tier Weapons

rivals s tier weapons
WeaponTypeDamageCritical Hit MultiplierCooldownMovement SpeedWeapon-specific Stat
Assault RiflePrimary13 -> 3x1.250.11s-10%
SniperPrimary50x3.001.50s-15%
Burst RiflePrimary20 -> 5x1.250.06s-10%Burst – 3
Burst Delay – 0.07s
Paintball GunPrimary18.5 -> 5x1.000.15-10%
KatanaMelee45x1.500.70sNormalReach – 6
Deflect Cooldown – 4.00s
Deflect Duration – 1.00s
ScytheMelee35N/A0.70sNormalReach – 6
Dash Cooldown – 4.00s

A-Tier Rivals Weapons

rivals a tier weapons
WeaponTypeDamageCritical
Damage Multiplier		CooldownMovement SpeedWeapon-specific Stat
Flame ThrowerPrimary8.5 (Direct) and 25 (Afterburn)N/A0.15sNormalReach – 26
Airblast Cooldown – 4.00s
ShotgunPrimary7.15×10x1.500.80sNormal
CrossbowPrimary45x1.671.00s+5%
RevolverSecondary30x1.330.40s-5%Fan Cooldown – 0.15s
SlingshotSecondary6x1.250.10+5%
Energy PistolsSecondary2.4x1.250.03s+5%Ammo – Infinite
MedkitUtilityN/AN/A90s+10%Heal – 75
Quick Heal – 30
MolotovUtility10 (Splash) and 25 (Burn)x230.00sNormalFire Radius – 16
Fire Lifetime – 5.00s
GrenadeUtility75x1.5030.00sNormalExplosion Radius – 16
Detonate Delay – 2.00s

B-Tier Weapons

rivals b tier weapons
WeaponTypeDamageCritical Damage
Multiplier		CooldownMovement SpeedWeapon-specific Stat
Energy RiflePrimary20x1.250.30sNormalBounces – 2
Ammo – Infinite
BowPrimary15 -> 72x1.670.6s+5%Afterburn Damage – 25
UziSecondary8x1.250.07sNormal
ShortySecondary8×10x1.500.12sNormal
Flare GunSecondary40x1.250.50s+10%Afterburn Damge – 25
DaggersSecondary15x2.660.60s+10%Double Jumps – 1
Burst – 2
Burst Delay – 0.15s
Battle AxeMelee55N/A0.70-10%Reach – 6
Spin Damage – 40
Spin Radius – 10
Spin Cooldown – 4.00s
FistsMelee30N/A0.35s+5%Double Jumps – 1
Reach – 6
Riot ShieldMelee25N/A0.70s-10%Reach – 7
War HornUtilityN/AN/A45.00sNormal – Provides +35% movement speed to the team
Freeze RayUtility0N/AN/ANormalAmmo – 1
SatchelUtility25x2.000.50sNormalExplosion Radius – 16
Ammo – 3

Also read:

C-Tier Weapons

rivals c tier weapons
WeaponTypeDamageCritical Damage
Multiplier		CooldownMovement SpeedWeapon-specific Stat
GunbladePrimary40 (Gun mode) and 50 (Blade)x1.250.75sNormalBlade Cooldown – 0.50s
Blade Damage – 35
Blade Reach – 8
Dash Cooldown – 1.50s
Grenade LauncherPrimary35x2.290.60s-10%
RPGPrimary50x21.00s-10%
SpraySecondary6 -> 7.5x1.250.4s+5%Burst – 5
Burst Delay – 0.04s
HandgunSecondary13x1.250.13sNormal
KnifeMelee40x3.750.60s+10%Heavy Damage – 40
Heavy Cooldown – 1.25s
Heavy Reach – 7
ChainsawMelee60x1.500.60s-10%Ability Speed Boost – +75%
Ability DPS – 180
Jump PadUtilityN/AN/A0.5sN/A
Subspace TripmineUtility1491.500.50sNormalExplosion Radius – 12

D-Tier Weapons

rivals d tier weapons
WeaponTypeDamageCritical
Damage
Multiplier		CooldownMovement
Speed		Weapon-specific
Stat
MinigunPrimary8 -> 4x1.250.05s-25%Charging Move Speed: -50%
ExogunSecondary10x2.000.28sNormal
TrowelMelee50x1.500.60s+10%Build Cooldown – 4.00s
Build Reach – 50
Max Bricks – 25
Brick Lifetime – 30.00s
Smoke GrenadeUtility1x2.000.50sNormalSmoke Radius – 24
Smoke Lifetime – 15.00s
FlashbangUtility1x2.000.50sNormalBlind Duration – 4.00s
Detonate Delay – 1.50s

This brings us to the end of the Roblox Rivals Weapons Tier List article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check it later when the developer adds new weapons to the game.

TW staff writer

All articles published here were written by TechWiser's staff writers.

You may also like

Today’s Quordle #1279 Hints And Answers – July 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Wordle #1498 Hints, Answers – July 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #776 Hints, Answers – July 26, 2025

Today’s NYT Strands #510 Hints and Answers for July 26,...

Today’s NYT Connections Sports Edition #306 Hints, Answers – July...

Steal a Brainrot Lava Mutation Update: What to Expect &...

Roblox Forge a Weapon Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Feather Family Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Skateboard Obby Codes (July 2025)

Roblox Fish and Fight Codes (July 2025)