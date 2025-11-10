Roblox Rogue Piece Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Rogue Piece Codes on November 10th, 2025.

Ready to conquer the high seas in a world inspired by One Piece? Rogue Piece delivers classic bandit-beater RPG action where you’ll train relentlessly, battle increasingly tough enemies, and hunt for powerful devil fruits! This pirate adventure starts small but quickly evolves into an addictive grind where smooth combat mechanics keep every fight engaging. Building an overpowered pirate requires serious resources. Rogue Piece codes deliver instant gems, cash, summon orbs, reroll shards, and legendary chests!

Working Rogue Piece Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before they sail away!

9KLikes! : Gems and Cash

: Gems and Cash 1MVisits! : 5,000 Gems, 25 Summon Orb, 50 Reroll Shards

: 5,000 Gems, 25 Summon Orb, 50 Reroll Shards 5KFavs! : 50,000 cash, 25 Mythical Chest, 50 Reroll shards

: 50,000 cash, 25 Mythical Chest, 50 Reroll shards Beginner: 250 Gems, Beginner Title

Expired Codes

These codes have expired:

7KLikes!

800KVisits!

Shutdown

SorryForDelay

Halloween

MBAll

Apologize

Mini

RaceUpdate

Buggy

MBFORSHUTDOWN

2KLikes

10KMembers

Treachery

150KVisits!

1KFavorite

RarityIncident

1KLikes!

INeeDmOREfISh

50KVisits!

SorryForShutdown

1KActive

AWSDown

10KVisits!

RELEASE

How to Redeem Rogue Piece Codes in Roblox

Getting your free rewards is straightforward. Follow these steps:

Launch Rogue Piece in Roblox Click the “Settings” button in the menu on the left side Scroll down to the “Misc” section (if needed) Enter your code in the text box (shown as “…”) Click “Enter” to claim rewards

Your gems, cash, chests, and other items appear immediately. The sheer number of active codes means you’ll receive substantial starting resources!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the Rogue Piece Discord server. Following Vox’s House Roblox community is another way to stay informed about announcements and code releases. Rogue Piece codes provide massive starting advantages through gems, cash, chests, and special items.