Roblox Rope Battles Codes (May 2025)

We last updated this article with new Roblox Rope Battles Codes on May 26th, 2025.

Rope Battles brings physics-based combat to Roblox, where quick reflexes and smart strategy determine victory. This thrilling fighting game challenges you to capture enemies using ropes while avoiding getting tangled up yourself. The battlefields are filled with environmental traps that players can use to their advantage.

However, grinding for coins through matches alone can be slow and frustrating. Redeeming active codes gives you free coins immediately, letting you buy superior equipment faster.

Working Rope Battles Codes

Our team has tested these codes and confirmed they’re currently active:

  • ILCYTO – Get 20 Coins
  • 7KQ2ZP – Get 30 Coins
  • RJHA9O – Get 30 Coins
  • 6LD7FP – Get 20 Coins
  • RBVCFU – Get 30 Coins
  • IIM2RG – Get 30 Coins

Expired Codes

These codes no longer function, so avoid wasting time with them:

  • XYM4YD
  • PFPIOO

How to Redeem Codes in Rope Battles

Claiming your free coins in Rope Battles takes just a few clicks. Here’s the simple process:

  1. Open Rope Battles in Roblox.
  2. Find the Code button in the top right corner (beside the Settings gear icon).
  3. Click the Code button to open the redemption window.
  4. Type your code in the empty text field.
  5. Press the Claim button to receive your rewards instantly.

For best results, copy and paste codes directly from our list to avoid typos.

How to Find More Codes

We regularly update this guide with the latest working codes. If you prefer hunting for codes by yourself, you can monitor the official channels where developers announce new promotional offers.

The Reworld Makers Roblox group is the best source for active codes. Additionally, joining the official Rope Battles Discord server gives you access to the codes channel where new releases appear first.

Keep in mind that rope combat games frequently release time-limited codes during special events, so staying active in the community ensures you won’t miss these valuable opportunities to boost your arsenal.

