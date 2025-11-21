Roblox Run and Jump Codes (November 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Run and Jump Codes on November 21st, 2025.

Run and Jump is a straightforward auto-clicker game where your goal is to achieve maximum jumping distance. Click rapidly to build up speed before launching into massive jumps across the world. The farther you jump, the more money you earn to purchase pets that provide speed multipliers and other bonuses. You’ll also gain one power point for every second spent in the game, gradually improving your jumping capabilities. Let’s check out the current codes that can give you free cash to kickstart your jumping journey.

Working Run and Jump Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Run and Jump that you can redeem for free rewards:

Happy_RELEASE – Redeem this code for 50,000 Money

This code provides a substantial cash boost to help new players purchase their first pets and upgrades.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Run and Jump at this time. Since the game is relatively new, all released codes are still active.

How to Redeem Run and Jump Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Run and Jump codes:

Open Run and Jump in Roblox. Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen. Enter your code in the “Type Code Here” text box. Press the green Redeem button to claim your free money.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Run and Jump codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game updates or milestones.

Check the game’s Roblox description page where developers often announce new codes when they become available.

where developers often announce new codes when they become available. Join the Best Games Around! Roblox group for community updates and potential exclusive rewards for group members.

Since this is a newer game with limited codes available, redeem them quickly before they expire to ensure you don’t miss out on free rewards that can help you achieve greater jumping distances.